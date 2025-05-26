All-American Luke Stanich sends heartwarming message to girlfriend as she reminisces about time spent with loved ones

American wrestler Luke Stanich recently shared a message as his girlfriend, Victoria, shared a few glimpses from her recent outing. This comes after a successful US Open U20 campaign, where he won the 72 kg bracket.

Ad

Stanich's girlfriend, Victoria, also shared messages for the wrestler during this competition after the wrestler defeated the likes of soon-to-be IOWA Hawkeyes wrestler, Bo Bassett.

Several weeks later, Stanich's girlfriend posted a few pictures on her Instagram account where she can be seen reminiscing about her time with friends and family members from an outing. The 125lb NCAA All-American wrote further in her caption:

"Reminiscing my favorite place with my favorite people."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Stanich reacted to the post and dropped a couple of messages under the post to express his love for his girlfriend. He wrote:

"HER 😍😍🫡🫡"

Screenshot of Stanich's message (Image via: Victoria's Instagram)

"at the beach and still missing the city. that’s a true lover" he added further.

Ad

Screenshot of Stanich's message on his girlfriend's post (Image via: Victoria's Instagram)

Stanich is coming after an impressive performance in his redshirt year for Lehigh University, where he had a record of 12-1.

Ad

Luke Stanich expresses his thoughts on freestyle wrestling

Luke Stanich shared his thoughts on his love for freestyle wrestling and the way he transitioned to this style. This comes just after his victory at the finals of the U20 US Wrestling nationals.

Speaking in an interview, Stanich said that he started his freestyle wrestling in the fifth or sixth grade during his club days at Edge Wrestling. He further added that before this tournament, he hadn't been in any other major freestyle tournaments except the Fargo wrestling championships. He said (via USA Wrestling, 2:47 onwards):

Ad

"My club, Edge Wrestling in New Jersey, we've always done freestyle. I think maybe starting fifth or sixth grade in the summertime, we used to do Virginia Beach, which was fun. I actually haven't done many big tournaments, never been to the US Open, World Team Trials. I went to fargo twice, didn't place the one time, took second the other time. I've always been a folkstyle guy, I liked it better but you know this (freestyle) was fun."

Ad

During the conversation, Luke Stanich further remarked that he is looking to compete in more of these tournaments and added that while competing in freestyle, he likes to keep his procedure simple and not try big moves like body locks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More