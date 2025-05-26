All-American Luke Stanich sends heartwarming message to girlfriend as she reminisces about time spent with loved ones

American wrestler Luke Stanich recently shared a message as his girlfriend, Victoria, shared a few glimpses from her recent outing. This comes after a successful US Open U20 campaign, where he won the 72 kg bracket.
Stanich's girlfriend, Victoria, also shared messages for the wrestler during this competition after the wrestler defeated the likes of soon-to-be IOWA Hawkeyes wrestler, Bo Bassett.
Several weeks later, Stanich's girlfriend posted a few pictures on her Instagram account where she can be seen reminiscing about her time with friends and family members from an outing. The 125lb NCAA All-American wrote further in her caption:
"Reminiscing my favorite place with my favorite people."
Stanich reacted to the post and dropped a couple of messages under the post to express his love for his girlfriend. He wrote:
"HER 😍😍🫡🫡"
"at the beach and still missing the city. that’s a true lover" he added further.
Stanich is coming after an impressive performance in his redshirt year for Lehigh University, where he had a record of 12-1.
Luke Stanich expresses his thoughts on freestyle wrestling
Luke Stanich shared his thoughts on his love for freestyle wrestling and the way he transitioned to this style. This comes just after his victory at the finals of the U20 US Wrestling nationals.
Speaking in an interview, Stanich said that he started his freestyle wrestling in the fifth or sixth grade during his club days at Edge Wrestling. He further added that before this tournament, he hadn't been in any other major freestyle tournaments except the Fargo wrestling championships. He said (via USA Wrestling, 2:47 onwards):
"My club, Edge Wrestling in New Jersey, we've always done freestyle. I think maybe starting fifth or sixth grade in the summertime, we used to do Virginia Beach, which was fun. I actually haven't done many big tournaments, never been to the US Open, World Team Trials. I went to fargo twice, didn't place the one time, took second the other time. I've always been a folkstyle guy, I liked it better but you know this (freestyle) was fun."
During the conversation, Luke Stanich further remarked that he is looking to compete in more of these tournaments and added that while competing in freestyle, he likes to keep his procedure simple and not try big moves like body locks.