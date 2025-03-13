Lynn Williams' husband shares "unreal" reaction to USWNT forward's jersey name change

Lynn Williams' husband, Marley Biyendolo, shared his reaction after the soccer star changed her jersey name from "Williams" to "Biyendolo." The former Gotham FC player announced the name change in January 2025.

Ad

This comes after the couple tied the knot twice, once in Malibu, California, in 2024 and a second time in Australia, Biyendolo's homeland, in 2025. Notably, their love story began at Pepperdine University.

The season 13 winner of the Australian reality show, Big Brother Australia, recently posted glimpses of the USWNT star forward in her new jersey on his Instagram page. He shared how seeing Williams wear his last name on her jersey is such an emotional and unreal moment, captioning:

Ad

Trending

“I don’t know if this will ever feel real…”

Ad

A few weeks ago, Lynn Williams shared glimpses of herself in her new jersey on Instagram, where she playfully mentioned getting an alphabetical upgrade with her last name now starting with "B" instead of "W." The 31-year-old goalscorer wrote:

“Wow, this is what it feels like to be at the front of the alphabet line?! Cool! ✨💫”

Ad

Notably, Lynn Williams Biyendolo will now be seen competing for Seattle Reign FC in the 2025 NWSL after she was traded during the off-season. She is set to play her first match for her new side against her former team, Gotham FC, scheduled on March 15.

Lynn Williams reflects on Marley Biyendolo’s surprise engagement proposal

Lynn Biyendolo speaks to the press (Photo: Getty Images)

Lynn Williams once reflected on how her then-fiance Marley Biyendolo had planned to propose to her. She described the proposal as a planned one by Biyendolo, but it got chaotic since she didn’t think it was coming at that time.

Ad

During her interaction with former soccer player Sam Mewis on Just Women's Sports in May 2023, she shared how she was caught off guard (6:29 onwards), stating:

“We do a first take of the proposal or fit check which is actually a very cute video. And then we go back and I don't know how he does it, but I'm staring at the phone, looking at the first take and he is fumbling with a ring in his pocket and also giving the thumbs up to his friend because they're the photographer..He gets on one knee and asks, and I'm in complete shock. He had a whole speech he wanted to say, he forgot everything.”

Ad

She further shared how he added a meaningful touch to the proposal by bringing sand from his hometown and two seashells she had given him, one from her first visit there and the other from her most recent trip.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback