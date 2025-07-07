“Made my ears bleed”- Fans react as Faith Kipyegon asked bizarre question from journalist asking if a man her height could beat her in mile

Fans recently shared their reaction after a weird question was asked to Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon during the latter's meet at the Prefontaine Classic 2025. Notably, Kipyegon won the 1500m race during this track meet and was the second victory of this season.
She also clocked a world record speed during the meet in this distance and broke her previous record just a week after she attempted to sub-4-mile at NIKE's special event in the French capital just a week ago.
Referring to this mile event, an interviewer asked an unexpected question to Kipyegon during the Eugene meet. The interviewer asked the mile world record holder whether any male athlete of her height (5'2) could beat her in the mile event.
Even though Faith Kipyegon reacted with a subtle smile, several fans were infuriated with this gender-discriminating question asked of the Kenyan athlete. A fan sarcastically questioned whether this could be the world record for the worst question.
"World Record for the worst question ever asked in a mixed zone?" the fan wrote
One of the fans urged to cancel the accreditation of the interviewer and wrote:
"Cancel accreditation of the questioner, effective immediately."
"5 foot 2 is quite specific. Wonder if Tom Cruise posed the question" stated another fan
Here are a few other reactions:
Another fan also remarked that this question gave him real-life pain, stating:
"This caused me real life physical pain. What on earth 😭"
"Who comes up with this question in their mind and then actually speaks it out loud?? What an idiot." wrote another fan.
"This made my ears bleed." commented another netizen.
Faith Kipyegon expressed her emotions after an impressive performance at the Prefontaine Classic
Faith Kipyegon shared her thoughts after clinching a victory at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic. The 31-year-old expressed admiration for Almighty and said that she surprised herself with this performance in Eugene.
She also mentioned that this performance was special, considering it came just a week after she came severely close to clocking under 4 minutes in the mile trials. She said (via Citius Mag, 00:08 onwards):
"I want to thank God. This was really special as I said in Paris that I was still capable of running under 3:49 and I surprised myself doing that after one week of doing something special and today again, something special."
During the conversation, Kipyegon also mentioned that she was trying to run the fastest and hold his pace through the entire distance of the race at the Prefontaine Classic.