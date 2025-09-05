"Made it Tokyo!"- Noah Lyles shares update after arriving for World Athletics Championships 2025

American track athlete Noah Lyles shared an update ahead of the World Championships 2025. The event is set to start next week in Tokyo and will see Lyles compete in two individual races, 100m and 200m.

The 28-year-old will be defending both of his titles in Tokyo and will face the likes of Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville, Kenny Bednarek among others. Notably, he also has a prominent record in the World Championships and has won six gold and a silver medals over the years. He will look to add more medals to his tally in Tokyo.

Just a few days before the start of the World Championships, Lyles shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle to inform his fans that he has landed in Tokyo. He also jokingly enquired about trying out karaoke. He wrote:

"Made it Tokyo! Who tryna go do some karaoke"

Noah Lyles has had several impressive performances in the 2025 season. His most recent performance came in Zurich where he defeated 200m Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo. Even though Lyles has had a spot on record in the 200m event this season, he has lost to the likes of Thompson and Seville, whom he will also be competing against in Tokyo.

"Really tired of doing of doing one-off races"- Noah Lyles sheds light on his thought for the World Championships 2025

Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles shared his thoughts about his preparations for the 2025 World Championships. After the Zurich Diamond League finals, Lyles expressed his excitement for the event, despite the season being a hectic one for him.

Additionally, he also remarked that once he lands in Tokyo and after the heats and semis, it will be regular business for him. Lyles said (via Citius Mag, 00:36 onwards):

"I mean I feel that every race I get better knowing that I am coming into kind of a condensed season has been a little hectic but I'm pretty excited. I'm finally ready to do rounds and I'm really tired of doing one-off races. My bread and butter is rounds, so I know that once I am able to get like heats, semis and finals under my belt, it's going to get like repetitive really quick."

During the conversation, Noah Lyles also remarked that he is immensely working on his acceleration for the Worlds, which he believes is going to be a positive for him in Tokyo.

