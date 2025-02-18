Masai Russell gives 3-word reaction to NBA All-Star Game appearance days after Millrose Games exploits

Masai Russell posted the star-studded roster of the NBA All-Star Game featuring herself and expressed her feelings about playing in the basketball fixture. Russell came fresh off her triumphant campaign at the 2025 Millrose Games.

The 24-year-old faced off with Shelby Mcewen at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in the Olympian's skills challenge. As part of Team Bonds (headed by MLB heavyweight Barry Bonds), the athlete showed off her prowess with three-point shots as obstacles and hurdles but faced defeat by Mcewen who clinched the victory for Team Rice (led by football Hall of Famer, Jerry Rice).

Russell's appearance in the star-studded game was honored by the official Instagram handle of the NBA. The caption read:

"A picture-perfect #NBAAllStar"

Russell, in awe of her picture of the NBA All-Star Game's participants' collage, captioned:

"Look at me"

Masai Russell gushes at herself among the NBA All-Star participants; Instagram - @masai_russell

In an Instagram post from a couple of days ago, Russell posted mid-action pictures and others from her NBA exploits. She sported sleek hair tied up in a ponytail and a white NBA All-Star ensemble. Her caption asserted that performed underwhelmingly but her outfit was worth it.

"Served only looks, no stats"

Several personalities, including Sanya Richards Ross, Frances Tiafoe, Dalilah Muhammad, and others in the sporting realm hailed Russell on her All-Star Celebrity appearance.

Russell became the Olympic champion in the 100m hurdles at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the biggest achievement in the first year as a professional. She competed with the University of Kentucky and became the U.S. NCAA Record holder in the 100 m hurdles.

Masai Russell once reflected on her first professional win of 2025 at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Masai Russell for the win at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - (Source: Getty)

Russell came off a successful 2024 season which gave her an Olympic gold medal among other podiums. She started her 2025 season with 60m and 60m hurdles victories at the Tech Corky Classic and continued her momentum at the New Balance Indoors. Having signed with Nike last year, she won her first 60m hurdles race as a professional in 7.80s.

Reflecting on the win, she spoke candidly to CITIUS Mag after her feat, saying:

"I felt good, I mean it's funny to say this is my first pro win. I'm an Olympic champion but I never won a race as a professional last year. So this is my first one and I'm gonna keep these flowers. It's just been great."

Before her senior career, Masai Russell competed in the 100m hurdles at the 2022 NCAA Division I Championships but clinched third position. In 2023, she ran the 60m and 100m hurdles in collegiate record times.

