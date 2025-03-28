Maurie Plant Meet 2025: Top Athletes to watch out for ft. Gout Gout, Letsile Tebogo

The 2025 Maurie Plant Meet is set to start on Saturday, March 29, the first one-day athletics meet in Australia to be sold out since 2001. The event will feature some of the most accomplished athletes from around the world, such as Letsile Tebogo, and homegrown stars like Gout Gout.

The Meet is Oceania's only World Athletics Continental Tour Gold-level event. Scheduled to take place at Lakeside Stadium and part of the Chemist Warehouse Summer Series, it will start at 5:40 p.m. AEDT.

Top athletes to watch out for at the 2025 Maurie Plant Meet

#5. Bayapo Ndori

Bayapo Ndori is a Botswana sprinter specializing in the 400m. A Tokyo Olympics medalist, he has an impressive personal best of 44.10s and is set to give fierce competition to 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo when they race on Saturday.

Ndori opened his season with a 46.64s run at the BAA Track and Field Series 2, but has since made massive jumps in the last two races, clocking 45.62 and 44.59 seconds at the ACNW League 6 and ASA Grand Prix.

#4 Torrie Lewis

Torrie Lewis is another of Australia's rising sprint sensations. She beat reigning 100m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson last season in a Diamond League season and won the 200m title at the 2024 Oceana Championships.

Lewis holds the Australian 100m record of 11.10s but will race over the 200m distance at the Maurie Plant Meet. The favorite has a personal best of 22.65s in the distance.

#3. Emmaniel Korir Kiplagat

Emmaniel Korir Kiplagat headlines the men's middle-distance events at the 2025 Maurie Plant Meet. With a personal best of 13:00.90 minutes, he will be one of the favorites to win the 5,000m.

Kiplagat opened his 2025 season with a first-place finish in the International La Mandria Cross-Country. He also competed in a half-marathon in Lisbon, running 1:07:30 hours for a 27th-place finish.

#2. Letsile Tebogo

Letsile Tebogo is set to compete over the 400m distance for the fourth time this season, having previously run 48.94, 46.55, and 45.42s. The Olympic champion is set to face stiff competition from Bayapo Ndori, and while he's yet to find his rhythm this season, one can never count him out.

Tebogo has a personal best of 44.29s in the 400m, and it'll likely be shattered on Saturday if he wins the race.

#1. Gout Gout

Gout Gout is the 'next best thing,' Tebogo recently told reporters ahead of the Maurie Plant Meet as the teenage prodigy continues to deliver impressive results this season. He became the first Australian to break the 20-second barrier in a 200m race last week, and all eyes will be on the record books again as he takes to the track in Melbourne.

Gout has raced over the 200m distance just once this season. He ran three 100m races, clocking times of 10.44, 10.38, and 10.39s.

