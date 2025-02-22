"Maybe some more stuff"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shares sneak peek of plans for the upcoming season

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has dropped a hint of running the 100m and other short distances in the upcoming 2025 races. She will soon take the stage at the Grand Slam Track League, set to start in April 2025.

Ad

McLaughin-Levrone started her 2024 season with the Mac St. Relays, making her way to the Los Angeles Grand Prix, where she won the 200m feat. She then competed in the first 400m at the New York Grand Prix, leading up to the US Olympic trials. She broke her 400m hurdles world record for the fifth time, securing a spot in the same and the 4x400m relay at the Paris Games.

In the Paris finals, McLaughlin-Levrone soared to the top podium in the 400m hurdles, breaking her world record for the sixth time. Following that, she participated in the Invitational 200m and 400m in the Diamond League finals, winning both feats. Gearing up for the Grand Slam Track, the 25-year-old hinted at her participation in the short races besides her forte event.

Ad

Trending

"400. And maybe some other stuff? Oh. I don't know. I can run the hurdles. I could run the four. I could run the two. I could run the short hurdles. I could run the one. So I think you guys will see a little bit of all of it," she said to Tiara Williams.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be joined by her 4x400m relay teammate, Gabby Thomas. Other 400m and 400m hurdlers athletes like Shamier Little, Jasmine Jones, and Russell Clayton have also joined the GST Racers roster.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spills the truth behind competitors being shown as rivals to the world

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has been at the top of her game since breaking Delilah Muhammad's world record at the 2021 US Olympic trials. She has appeared in several talk shows and podcasts, talking about her fellow athletes, deep faith in Jesus, family, and more.

Ad

In a recent episode with Tiara Williams, the Olympic gold medalist shared that the rivalry between athletes is often portrayed as personal conflict. She said:

"I respect all of my competitors, and I know that there are some very fast women in this sport. Some of the rivalry talks sometimes get to a point where it almost turns into hatred, and that's what I don't like. If you saw the conversations behind closed doors, it's nothing but respect." (1:32 onwards)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won the 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was also the first woman to break the 52-sec and 51-sec barrier in the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback