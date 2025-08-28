'Me and my mom ended up crying' - Laney Choboy reveals emotional moment after Nebraska Volleyball's match against Pittsburgh Panthers

Laney Choboy revealed her emotional moment after the inaugural match of the Nebraska Volleyball team against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the NCAA Championships. Choboy represents the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a libero.In her conversation with Hail Varsity after the match, the 20-year-old libero revealed that she and her mother had cried after the game on having made it this far. The Nebraska Cornhuskers had won the inaugural match after an intense competition with the Pittsburgh Panthers.Choboy talked about her emotional reaction during the conversation after the match. She said,&quot;Me and my mom ended up crying after the Pitt game. Just because it was like, 'Mom, I did it'. I made it, I made it past all of the hurdles that I've had to so far.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLaney Choboy is one of the two defense specialists, aka liberos, in the current Nebraska Cornhuskers' women's volleyball squad alongside Keri Leimbach. The 20-year-old has made it to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team three years in a row.The Nebraska Cornhuskers won 3-1 against the Pittsburgh Panthers after trailing behind the latter in the first half. After winning their second game against the Stanford Cardinals, the Huskers will now face the Lipscomb Bisons in their next game, which will be held tomorrow, i.e., August 29.Laney Choboy talks about how the Nebraska Cornhuskers made a comeback against the Pittsburgh PanthersLaney Choboy reveals how Nebraska Volleyball made a comeback [Image Source : Laney Choboy's Instagram]Laney Choboy previously recounted how Nebraska Volleyball made a comeback in the season opener against the Pittsburgh Panthers. Despite leading the first two sets, the Panthers lost out on the match to the Huskers by 1-3.In her conversation with the media after the match, Choboy explained how the Nebraska Cornhuskers regrouped for the unexpected comeback. In her words,“Good teams are going to fight back, like they're not going to go down easy. And Pitt is an amazing team, but so are we. So when we get punched a little bit, we can punch harder, and they can do the same thing. So they came on the third set, you know, punched really hard for a second there, and, you know, took that side, but we decided we got to stay together like previously so in the fourth set we just said, 'Gotta stick together and take it', and we can.&quot;Choboy is currently a junior on the Nebraska Cornhuskers' team and has earned multiple accolades for the team. Choboy led all the players in the match with a total of 16 digs against the opposition team.