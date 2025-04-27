Meet Rose Harvey: All about Briton runner's inspiring story who overcame Paris Olympic fracture to earn London Marathon top 10 finish

The prominent British long-distance runner, Rose Harvey, participated in the 2025 TCS London Marathon and concluded the race event in the ninth position with 2:25:01. She is one of the top female Marathon runners of all time and achieved her personal best Marathon timing in the 2023 Chicago Marathon.
Rose Harvey also participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics, representing Great Britain and achieved a top-10 finish in the 2025 London Marathon. So, let's take a look at her inspiring journey.
Rose Harvey finished the 2024 Paris Olympics marathon with a stress fracture
In April 2024, the notable runner was selected by British Athletics for the women's marathon in the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, before the start of the race, she encountered unease in her hip area. The runner still decided to finish the race, clocking it in a time of 2:51:03 and attaining 78th position. Her scans later revealed that she had suffered a stress fracture to her femur, the thigh bone.
Rose Harvey's notable journey from corporate lawyer to marathon runner
The runner was a corporate lawyer before joining the distinguished world of athletics. However, she admired running and faced redundancy during the covid pandemic years, which pushed her to pursue running as a full-time opportunity. She took training, and her first opportunity to run came in 2021 at the Cheshire marathon, which she clocked in 2:30:59.
Her time at Cheshire earned her an invitation to the England half-marathon team. The next year, she joined the German multinational corporation and athletics brand Puma as a professional athlete.
Rose Harvey's notable achievements throughout her career
In October 2022, the runner became the fastest British woman and completed the London Marathon in 10th place with 02:27:59. In October 2023, she ran the Chicago Marathon, clocking the race in 2:23:21, becoming the sixth-fastest British woman of all time.
The athlete reflects on her London Marathon build-up
The prominent athlete impressively finished her 2025 TCS London Marathon in ninth position. As per the British elite press conference via the London marathon events, Harvey expressed her feelings regarding her race build-up.
“It’s been a great block of training. I’m very lucky that, with a lot of help from my team, I’ve had a very smooth comeback. I had a bit of time off after Paris, and this year has been really good. I’ve really enjoyed getting back training and building up for London; it’s really exciting to be here.”
She made her major championship debut at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, which were held in Eugene, Oregon.