  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Megan Rapinoe gets emotional as USWNT honors former captain Becky Sauerbrunn with special gesture

Megan Rapinoe gets emotional as USWNT honors former captain Becky Sauerbrunn with special gesture

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Jun 05, 2025 11:10 GMT
United States of America v Netherlands : Final - 2019 FIFA Women
Becky Sauerbrunn and Megan Rapinoe at the United States of America v Netherlands : Final - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France - (Source: Getty)

Megan Rapinoe reacted to the National Women's Soccer League paying tribute to Becky Sauerbrunn's career highlights during her time in the league. Sauerbrunn was one of the most promising players on the US National team, helping them to an Olympic gold and several World Cup trophies.

Ad

Megan Rapinoe, who co-captained the national team from 2018 to 2020, played with the OL Reign as a winger in the NWSL for most of her career. For her significant contribution, the club recognized the 39-year-old as the Reign Legend, joining 36 previous legends. Rapinoe was a formidable force at the international level as well, making history at the 2012 London Games.

She was the first player (male or female) to score a goal from the corner of the field. Scoring a team-high four assists and three goals, Megan Rapinoe helped her team to the gold. Now in her retirement, continuing with her philanthropic work and activism, she turned her focus to her former USWNT teammate, Becky Sauerbrunn.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sauerbrunn retired from her sport in December 2024, but left a legacy behind. As per recent news, the USWNT honored the center back with a farewell ceremony in her hometown of St. Louis, MO. Even NWSL posted the update on its Instagram handle alongside Sauerbrunn's career highlights.

Megan Rapinoe shared the post on her Instagram story and captioned it with teary-eyed emojis.

Megan Rapinoe reacts to Becky Sauerbrunn receiving honor from USWNT; Instagram - @mrapinoe
Megan Rapinoe reacts to Becky Sauerbrunn receiving honor from USWNT; Instagram - @mrapinoe

The winger has been one of the highlight athletes of Nike, endorsing the brand in multiple campaigns.

Ad

Megan Rapinoe and her fiancée, Sue Bird, once talked about adjusting to life after retirement

Rapinoe and Bird at the 2024 New York #LWTSUMMIT - September 17 - (Source: Getty)
Rapinoe and Bird at the 2024 New York #LWTSUMMIT - September 17 - (Source: Getty)

Megan Rapinoe has dated basketball legend and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird since meeting for the first time at the 2016 Rio Olympics. They got engaged in 2020, and in the same year, they became the first LGBTQ+ couple to co-host the ESPYs.

Ad

Now enjoying retirement, the couple talked about the difficulty of living like normal people and getting their schedules right when, during their prime years, they had it easy.

"Just learning how to do our own schedule like normal people, it's really hard, we had it so easy as an athlete, everything was done for you. I think just adjusting to not having that north star, that kind of makes all the decisions sort of clear. Just adjusting to be a normal person," Rapinoe said.
Ad

Bird chimed in and said:

"I think, to Megan's point, just adjusting to not being an athlete anymore, and there's an identity piece to that you have to sift through. So something in the mental aspect of things."

Rapinoe has been a strong advocate for LGBTQIA+, supporting organizations like Athlete Ally and GLSEN. She also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former US President Joe Biden in 2022.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications