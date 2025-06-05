Megan Rapinoe gets emotional as USWNT honors former captain Becky Sauerbrunn with special gesture

Megan Rapinoe reacted to the National Women's Soccer League paying tribute to Becky Sauerbrunn's career highlights during her time in the league. Sauerbrunn was one of the most promising players on the US National team, helping them to an Olympic gold and several World Cup trophies.

Ad

Megan Rapinoe, who co-captained the national team from 2018 to 2020, played with the OL Reign as a winger in the NWSL for most of her career. For her significant contribution, the club recognized the 39-year-old as the Reign Legend, joining 36 previous legends. Rapinoe was a formidable force at the international level as well, making history at the 2012 London Games.

She was the first player (male or female) to score a goal from the corner of the field. Scoring a team-high four assists and three goals, Megan Rapinoe helped her team to the gold. Now in her retirement, continuing with her philanthropic work and activism, she turned her focus to her former USWNT teammate, Becky Sauerbrunn.

Ad

Trending

Sauerbrunn retired from her sport in December 2024, but left a legacy behind. As per recent news, the USWNT honored the center back with a farewell ceremony in her hometown of St. Louis, MO. Even NWSL posted the update on its Instagram handle alongside Sauerbrunn's career highlights.

Megan Rapinoe shared the post on her Instagram story and captioned it with teary-eyed emojis.

Megan Rapinoe reacts to Becky Sauerbrunn receiving honor from USWNT; Instagram - @mrapinoe

The winger has been one of the highlight athletes of Nike, endorsing the brand in multiple campaigns.

Ad

Megan Rapinoe and her fiancée, Sue Bird, once talked about adjusting to life after retirement

Rapinoe and Bird at the 2024 New York #LWTSUMMIT - September 17 - (Source: Getty)

Megan Rapinoe has dated basketball legend and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird since meeting for the first time at the 2016 Rio Olympics. They got engaged in 2020, and in the same year, they became the first LGBTQ+ couple to co-host the ESPYs.

Ad

Now enjoying retirement, the couple talked about the difficulty of living like normal people and getting their schedules right when, during their prime years, they had it easy.

"Just learning how to do our own schedule like normal people, it's really hard, we had it so easy as an athlete, everything was done for you. I think just adjusting to not having that north star, that kind of makes all the decisions sort of clear. Just adjusting to be a normal person," Rapinoe said.

Ad

Bird chimed in and said:

"I think, to Megan's point, just adjusting to not being an athlete anymore, and there's an identity piece to that you have to sift through. So something in the mental aspect of things."

Rapinoe has been a strong advocate for LGBTQIA+, supporting organizations like Athlete Ally and GLSEN. She also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former US President Joe Biden in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More