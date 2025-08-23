"Melissa Jefferson-Wooden been on another planet"- Fans react as American defeats Sha'Carri Richardson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to win Brussels DL

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden put forward a strong performance to defeat Olympic gold medalists Sha'Carri Richardson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Brussels Diamond League. The women's 100m featured an incredible line-up of athletes competing for the title in the penultimate edition of the Diamond League in the 2025 season.The Brussels Diamond League gave a final opportunity to the athletes to qualify for the Diamond League Finals, which are slated to be held in Zurich later this month. Sha'Carri Richardson returned to the track in an attempt to improve and register her first podium finish in the 2025 season. After struggling in her initial races of the season, Richardson finally finished second at the Brussels Diamond League, thereby winning her first medal of the season.Melissa Jefferson-Wooden clocked 10.76s to win the title, Sha'Carri Richardson finished second with a performance of 11.08, Daryll Neita clocked 11.15s to clinch the bronze medal, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished fourth with a performance of 11.17. Jefferson-Wooden asserted her dominance right from the beginning of the race and finished strong with a formidable lead. Fans were impressed by the American athlete's performance in the event and expressed their thoughts on social media.You can watch the race here:&quot;Melissa been on another planet,&quot; wrote a fan.GoBlue205 @Pooman34LINK@travismillerx13 Melissa been on another planet&quot;Everyone needs to remember this weather and the times are terrible on this day. 10.76 in this bad weather is great warming up, just like Philly. ShaCarri &amp; Shelly look great; this is truly about 10.8 form for both of them in normal conditions,&quot; another fan chimed in.Shane Shane Shane @ssan586LINK@travismillerx13 Everyone needs to remember this weather and the times are terrible on this day. 10.76 in this bad weather is great warming up, just like Philly. ShaCarri &amp;amp;amp; Shelly look great; this is truly about 10.8 form for both of them in normal conditions.&quot;Melissa made that look too easy 🔥&quot; wrote another fan.Prodigal Son 🇭🇹 @RodnyeTheocLINK@travismillerx13 Melissa made that look too easy 🔥Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;Stumbled on 3rd step too.. ground contact made way ahead of hips, threw her projection off.. recovered very well to still be ahead in early accel phase,&quot; wrote another fan.&quot;The legend continues. No woman on the planet is having a better year in the short sprints than Melissa Jefferson-Wooden,&quot; tweeted a fan.&quot;She is the fastest in the world right now and it’s not even close,&quot; another fan chimed in.Sha'Carri Richardson opens up about making a comeback in the 2025 seasonSha'Carri Richardson at the 2025 Diamond League - Silesia - Source: GettySha'Carri Richardson skipped the entire 2025 indoor season due to an injury and made her return to the track at the Golden Grand Prix. The American athlete spoke about making a comeback in the season in an interview at the USATF National Championships. Richardson shared that she will be peaking at the right time in the season, and she hopes to successfully defend her World Championship title in the women's 100m in September this year.&quot; I think so, I like to be a secret weapon. So, right now, finally just goes under the radar, but when it's time to hit, it's going to be a bang when you all will see my name,&quot; she said.The American athlete hoped to carry forward her learning in every race and improve her performances significantly as the season progressed.