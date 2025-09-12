Men’s 57kg bracket at World Wrestling Championships 2025: Exploring USA’s Spencer Lee’s path to the title

Spencer Lee is all set to represent the USA in the 57kg bracket of the World Wrestling Championships 2025. The event is scheduled to start on Saturday, September 13, in Zareb, Croatia.

Notably, this will be Lee's first appearance in the USA World Team on a senior level. He has previously competed in and clinched gold medals at the U17 and U20 World events. Making his debut senior World Championships in Zagreb, Lee will start his campaign as the top seed and will face the winner of the clash between Sunggwon Kim and Yusuf Demir in his first match.

If Lee wins this match, he will move to the next round, where he could face the winner of the contest between Arsen Harutyunyan and Vladyslav Abramov, and Munkh Erdene Batkhuyag and Azamat Tuskaev. A victory in this match would earn Lee a semifinal berth, where his opponents could include the 2025 Pan American Champion in the 57kg bracket, Roman Bravo Young and the experienced Darian Cruz.

If Spencer Lee qualifies for the final, his major challengers in the gold medal match could be Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev, who is the second seed at the competition. Aman Sherawat from India is another young prospect in the bracket and could challenge Lee, along with Azerbaijan's Islam Bazarganov.

The 57kg freestyle qualifiers and semifinals will be held on Sunday, September 14, with the repechage rounds and medal matches scheduled for September 15.

Spencer Lee sheds light on his mindset ahead of the World Wrestling Championships 2025

Spencer Lee opened up about his mindset leading up to the World Wrestling Championships. The American wrestler defeated Luke Lilledahl in the Final X Championships to earn his berth for the World Championships..

Lee revealed that he wants to open up more opportunities in his wrestling and find a way to earn more points. He said (via FloWrestling):

"I think I have just been trying to create more opportunities in my wrestling, just doing more, really. I know that I can hold the mat and hold position, but I am a guy who wants to score points, and I haven't really been doing that. So, I was kind of hard on myself, but I just think I have a lot of potential." (00:15 onwards)

In the interview, the 2024 Olympics silver medalist also added that he is looking to enjoy himself in his matches before admitting that he has yet to show his true prowess in wrestling.

