Michael Johnson pens strongly worded message as Gabby Thomas opens up about being harassed by a fan at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia

Gabby Thomas recently opened up about being harassed by a fan at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia. Reacting to this, GST founder Michael Johnson penned a strong message of support for the sprinter, assuring her that such behaviour from audiences would not be tolerated in the future.

Ad

Over the past weekend, Thomas had a lukewarm outing at Franklin Field. The American was outdone by compatriot Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in her signature event, the 200m sprint on Saturday (May 31) and she settled for fourth place in the 100m dash on Sunday (June 1).

Recently, a fan shared a video of themself shouting insults at Thomas while she lined up to compete at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia. Re-sharing this post, Gabby Thomas wrote on X,

Ad

Trending

“This grown man followed me around the track as I took pictures and signed autographs for fans (mostly children) shouting personal insults- anybody who enables him online is gross.”

Reacting to this, Michael Johnson showed his supporters for the Olympic champion, writing

“So sorry you had to experience this Gabby! We are working to identify the individual involved and will take appropriate action as necessary. Despicable behavior like this will not be tolerated.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gabby Thomas reflects on her time in Philadelphia

Thomas at Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia (Image Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas made her Grand Slam Track debut at the league's first meet in Kingston, where she walked away with the Slam Champion title in the long sprints event group. During the league's second meet in Miami, Thomas competed in the short sprints event group, and despite not winning the Slam Champion honor, she was able to claim a victory in the 200m sprint.

Ad

In Philadelphia, Thomas walked away from the track within a single win. Reflecting on her outing at the Franklin Field, the American wrote on Instagram,

Not the Slam results I hoped for, but when you race as often as I do, you can't win em all. On the bright side, this is the best I have ever ran at this at this point in the season!! Heading back home to continue training hard. I'm so so grateful to everyone who continues to support me on my journey, win or lose- rain or shine. I love this sport sm and I'll see you guys on the track very soon!!! (PS Philly you were absolutely incredible!!?)

Ad

Gabby Thomas will next return to action at Grand Slam Track Los Angeles, which will take place between June 27-29. She will then head to the US National Championships in July, where she will be a favorite to top the 200m event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More