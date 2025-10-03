  • home icon
  Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track featuring Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reportedly to pay athletes 50% of owed fees after debut-season financial issues

Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track featuring Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reportedly to pay athletes 50% of owed fees after debut-season financial issues

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 03, 2025 15:41 GMT
Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia
Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track is set to pay its athletes back after initial financial concerns at the onset of its debut season. The league featuring the likes of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was slated to be held in four stops, namely in Kingston, Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles, but due to the financial stringencies that arose due to an investor backing out, Johnson's league was forced to cancel its final leg of the season in LA.

Due to these concerns, GST also struggled to pay back the salaries and prize money of its athletes. Thereby, several athletes, such as Nikki Hiltz and Gabby Thomas, had spoken out in public regarding this tough situation around the league.

However, as per recent updates, Johnson's Grand Slam Track's investors were able to collect $5.5 million in emergency funding at the end of last month, which allows them to pay the athletes their payments in half of what they are slated to receive till now. Several prominent investors of Johnson's league include the Winner's Alliance.

A report from Grand Slam Track to Front Office Sports has stated that the emergency funding marks the beginning of the league's reboot. It said:

"Today is the beginning of Grand Slam Track’s reboot. We apologize for frustrations and hardships caused by the payment delays to date. Over the next 60 days, we will be working hard to make things right with everyone who helped make 2025 a success."
Notably, Johnson's GST is also reported to be laying off several of its employees, with just 10 of them currently on the roster. The entire track and field world had been keeping a close eye on any developments around Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track. Notably, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe had raised concerns over these stringencies.

Michael Johnson spoke up after financial hiccups around Grand Slam Track

Michael Johnson
Michael Johnson (Image via: Getty)

Michael Johnson has made her feelings known about the financial situation of the league. In a statement, the veteran track athlete said that the investors and partners of GST are striving hard to make things right.

Additionally, he had also committed that the league will work hard to repay the athletes and to bring about sustainability around it. Johnson stated (via Grand Slam Track's Instagram):

"Winners are defined by how they respond to setbacks, and our team has responded with the fight and commitment to make this right. We are doing the work to required to secure the right capital partners to ensure the long-term sustainability of Grand Slam Track."
"That starts with paying the athletes and satisfying out outstanding debt in order to continue the momentum towards a better future for athletes, fans, and the league."

In his statement, Michael Johnson also urged the fans and the track world to keep their faith in him and the Grand Slam Track.

Edited by Soumik Bhattacharya
