Michael Johnson weighs in on Femke Bol joining Grand Slam Track and possible race with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Michael Johnson expressed his thoughts about Femke Bol joining the Grand Slam Track and her possible race with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. The legendary athlete also shared his thoughts on the Dutch athlete's race against Anna Cockrell and that other athletes would be more competitive than Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Ad

Grand Slam track received a lot of love from track fans after the first two editions of the meet in its inaugural year. As the track meet prepared for its upcoming edition in Philadelphia later this week, fans expressed their desire to watch Femke Bol in the Grand Slam Track after her incredible season opener at the Rabat Diamond League in the women's 400m, where she set a new meet record.

Ad

Trending

Michael Johnson spoke about having Femke Bol compete in Grand Slam Track by replying to a fan's message on X. The legendary athlete also weighed in on the possible race in the 400m hurdles between Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Bol. He shared that McLaughlin-Levrone had opted to compete in the short hurdles (100m hurdles) and the Long sprints.

He shared that he would love to have Femke Bol join the league and contribute to the highly competitive talent pool.

Ad

"If we’re honest, we know how that ends right? Would love to have Femke though. Femke vs Anna Cockrell and others is more competitive. Syd in Short Hurdles and Long Sprints is ideal, unless she’s going for another 400h WR," he said.

Expand Tweet

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More