Michael Phelps drops 2-word reaction as Mike Trout enters his 14th full Major League season

Michael Phelps recently reacted to Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout getting ready for the 2025 opening day game. The 2025 Major League Baseball season kicked off on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

After missing out on nearly 400 games in the last four seasons due to injuries, Trout geared up for Opening Day against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field in the Windy City. The 33-year-old is a three-time American League MVP (2014, 2016, 2019) and an 11-time All-Star.

He joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2011 and so far has earned All-MLB First Team three times (in 2019, 2020, and 2022). He also earned the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2012. The 33-year-old, who endured multiple injuries, will be seen competing in the right field rather than the center field this season.

Ahead of the 2025 season and the Los Angeles Angels' first faceoff of the season against the Chicago White Sox, Trout expressed his readiness and shared a feature video on Instagram. Entering his 14th season, Trout wrote:

"Year 14"

The Olympian and swimming great Michael Phelps reacted to Trout's post and wrote:

"Get it."

Screenshot of Instagram post's comment section.

Michael Phelps helps raise funds for children's mental health with Kids’ Minds Matter

Michael Phelps at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Getty Images)

Michael Phelps recently helped in raising funds for children's mental health. He helped raise millions of dollars through the Kids’ Minds Matter, a non-profit organization in Southwest Florida. signature gala on Wednesday night, March 12, at Arthrex One in Naples.

According to southfloridahospitalnews.com, the legendary swimmer helped raise over $2.6 million for kids' mental health care. He also reflected on his experience with anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. He expressed his gratitude for receiving timely help to navigate a difficult period of depression.

“For me, winning a gold medal is awesome, but getting the chance to save a life is even better," Phelps said (via southfloridahospitalnews.com)

The swimmer continued,

"You’ve heard Nicole talk, and you’ve heard me talk, and yeah, I’ve looked suicide in the eye. It’s scary. I know there are people in the world who are struggling just like I am."

Phelps added:

"I’m very thankful to get the help and care that I needed at the time that I did, but there are people who have to wait years to even see a therapist."

Michael Phelps stated that helping to save a life was a bigger achievement than winning a gold medal.

