Mike Trout drops 2-word reminder before Angels vs. White Sox 2025 opening day game

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout dropped a two-word reminder to fans ahead of his team’s game against the Chicago White Sox on opening day on Thursday.

Trout shared a hype video with an encouraging two-word message as he heads into the 2025 season.

“Year 14,” Trout wrote

The caption alludes to Trout entering his 14th full Major League season. The Angels outfielder debuted in 2011, playing 40 games for the Halos. He played his first full season in 2012, hitting 30 home runs and driving 83 runs to go with a .963 OPS.

Mike Trout and the Angels played at the Chicago White Sox on opening day as they look to make the playoffs for just the second time during Trout’s careeer.

Jorge Soler excited to hit behind Mike Trout in Angels’ lineup

The Los Angeles Angels needed another power bat in their lineup heading into this season. So, the club acquired Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves to complement Mike Trout in the batting order.

Soler has fit in well, hitting behind the Angels’ top slugger. The Arizona Republic quoted Soler regarding his experience playing with Trout.

“It’s been a great experience so far hitting behind him, seeing him every day and seeing his work ethic,” Soler said.

Soler’s comments underscore the prevailing understanding that Trout is a consummate professional. But Soler went beyond merely praising Trout’s work ethic. He also described the personal impact being around Trout has had on him:

“Obviously, he is one of the greatest players to ever play this game, and it helps me to be around an elite player like he is.”

Being around Trout has allowed Soler to adjust quickly to his new ballclub.

“I am happy I am here now and feeling comfortable each day, ready to contribute,” Soler said.

The Trout-Soler one-two punch for the Los Angeles Angels promises to be a tough one for opposing teams this season. If Trout can stay healthy and Soler productive, there’s a good chance the Angels could be in contention for a playoff spot come October.

The Angels will have a chance to get off on the right foot as they open their season in Chicago against a White Sox team that’s coming off a historically bad season. Both clubs will be looking to build on disappointing seasons by taking the next step in 2025.

