Michael Phelps drops 4-word reaction as former teammate Allison Schmitt gushes over his son Nico's tiny shoes

Legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps recently reacted to his former teammate Allison Schmitt sharing his youngest son Nico's glimpse of tiny shoes. This comes just a month after Phelps and his family celebrated Nico's first birthday.

Ad

Phelps is a father of four and he doesn't shy away from celebrating and admiring his sons' successes. He recently shared his reaction to his eldest son, Boomer registering an interception during a football match.

Phelps also made his feelings known when good friend and fellow swimmer Schmitt took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Nico's tiny shoes with red, white, and black shades. She remarked further:

"I mean. Does it get any cuter?"

Ad

Trending

Phelps shared this picture on his stories and posted that his youngest son might have the best fashion sense when it comes to shoes. He wrote:

"Nico's shoe game is 🔥"

Screenshot of Phelps' Instagram story feat his son Nico (Image via: Pehlps' Instagram)

Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt share a very good camaraderie with each other and the former also visited the latter's race during the 2020 Olympics.

Ad

Coach Bob Bowman opened up about the difference between Michael Phelps and Leon Marchand

Phelps during the 100m butterfly semis on the 14th day of 2011 World Aquatics Swimming Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Michael Phelps' former coach Bob Bowman opened up the difference between the 28-time Olympic medalist and French swimmer, Leon Marchand. Notably, Bowman has also been coaching Marchand in recent times, including the 2024 Paris Olympics where the 22-year-old bagged four gold medals and a silver medal.

Ad

In an interview, Bowman shared that while Phelps had a very strong physical build, Marchand on the other hand is quite skinny. He also mentioned the style with which both of them approach their respective meets is very different. Bowman said (via The Exponential Athlete, 13:10 onwards):

"Michael is this massive, strong prototypical swimming machine and you see Leon, you are like wow he's not that tall, he's not that big, I mean he has some long arms, his hands and feet are big, but he's not very physically imposing. He's (Leon Marchand) about my height, a little bit taller than me, I am 5'11 and Michael is 6'4 almost 6'5, big guy, so that's one thing. The other thing is their demeanors are completely different."

Ad

During the conversation, Bob Bowman also revealed that both Michael Phelps and Leon Marchan have certain goals which they plan to fulfill gradually.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback