  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Michael Phelps' ex-coach Bob Bowman gets emotional as Allison Schmitt reminisces about pre-COVID race from her competitive career

Michael Phelps' ex-coach Bob Bowman gets emotional as Allison Schmitt reminisces about pre-COVID race from her competitive career

By Zahid Rashid Dar
Modified Feb 18, 2025 16:22 GMT
Allison Schmidt
Allison Schmitt, Michael Phelps and their former coach Bob Bowman (Image: All via Getty)

Michael Phelps' former coach, Bob Bowman, recently reacted to Allison Schmitt reminiscing about her pre-retirement swimming days. Like Phelps, Schmitt was coached by Bowman for most of her career, which led her to 10 Olympic medals.

Ad

Schmitt reposted a clip of her 200m freestyle race from the 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series meet. She had won the race in 1:56.01s and wrote:

"TBT @coach_bowman before the world shut down."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bowman, who currently serves as the Director of Swimming and Diving and Head Men's Coach at The University of Texas, summed up his reaction with a single emoji, posting:

"🥹"
Ad

Schmitt started training under Bowman alongside Phelps after graduating from high school in 2008. It was the same year she made her Olympic debut at the 2008 Beijing Games and won a bronze medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

When Bowman was named the head coach of the prestigious North Baltimore Aquatic Club following the Games, Schmitt and Phelps followed him. The two, who are also good friends, trained under Bowman till the end of their careers.

Ad

While Phelps retired as the most decorated Olympian in history following the 2016 Rio Olympics, Schmitt bid farewell to the sport following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She won ten Olympic medals, including four golds, eight world championship medals, and seven medals across the Pan Pacific Championship and Pan American Games, finishing as one of the most decorated female American swimmers.

"It was really cute" - Allison Schmitt on Michael Phelps and family supporting her at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 12 - Source: Getty
Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 12 - Source: Getty

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics marked the last of Allison Schmitt, and she went on to finish with two medals: a silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay and a bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay. The four-time Olympian had her long-time training partner Michael Phelps cheering for her alongside his family in the largely empty stands in Tokyo, and it meant a lot to her.

Ad
"I've experienced three of his Olympics and then in 2021, Nicole and Michael were both able to come over and cheer for me. They were the family that was able to come, which was really nice. I liked to hear familiar voices. My dad would always shout, so I knew where he was in the stands and that year, they shouted for me. It was really cute," Allison Schmitt told the People magazine.

Following her retirement, Allison Schmitt completed her master's degree and now works as Chief Empowerment Officer at SURGE, a free girl's sports program offered by BSN Sports.

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी