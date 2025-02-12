"Nothing would stop Michael Phelps and Bob Bowman..it was like soap opera"-When Allison Schmitt recalled intense bond between Olympic champion & coach

American swimmer Allison Schmitt once opened up about the relationship that Michael Phelps shared with his coach Bob Bowman. Both Schmitt and Phelps trained at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club during their decorated careers.

Schmitt and Phelps also competed together at the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics and earned several accolades for the United States. Being good friends, they also trained together under the mentorship of Bowman. She shared what a training session featuring Phelps and Bowman looked like, which was arguably one of the most successful partnerships in the history of the discipline.

In an interview in July 2016, Schmitt shared that Phelps and Bowman were unstoppable like a "soap opera" during their training and they could do nothing but experience the partnership. She said (via ESPN):

"They would go at it, and nothing would stop them. There was nothing you could do but watch. It was like a soap opera."

Apart from Schmitt, Bowman himself has spoken of the immense intensity that Michael Phelps carried before the retirement. Phelps bid goodbye to the pool in 2016 after cementing his place as the most decorated Olympian in the history of the event with 28 laurels.

On the other hand, Allison Schmitt is one of the most prominent female swimmers in the American circuit with ten Olympic medals to her name including four gold, three silver and bronze each. She last competed at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Besides their swimming endeavors and successes, Phelps and Schmitt have shared a cordial relationship off the pool too.

Allison Schmitt spoke about her relationship with Michael Phelps and his family

Michael Phelps during the Men's 4x100m relay event on the day 8 of the 2016 Rio Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Allison Schmitt shared about her relationship with Michael Phelps during an interview at the 2024 quadrennial games.

Schmitt stated that she was overwhlmed with the presence of Phelps and his wife Nicole during her last Olympic Games in Tokyo. Additionally, she also mentioned that Phelps and his family cheered for her from the stands, which she adored. She said (via People):

"I've experienced three of his Olympics and then in 2021, Nicole and Michael were both able to come over and cheer for me. They were the family that was able to come, which was really nice. I liked to hear familiar voices. My dad would always shout, so I knew where he was in the stands and that year, they shouted for me. It was really cute."

Schmitt was able to clinch a silver medal and bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She won the silver in the 4x200m freestyle and the bronze in the 4x100m freestyle.

