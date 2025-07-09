Michael Phelps expresses astonishment at Baltimore Orioles’ Cedric Mullins’ impressive skills

Michael Phelps recently made his feelings known about Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins' stellar skills on the field. The American former swimmer is frequently seen cheering for the MLB team.

Ad

Phelps is among the most formidable swimmers, as he has had a flourishing career in the sport. From the Olympics to the World Championships, the American has solidified his legacy by delivering impressive performances and bagging medals. He holds 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze. In the World Championships, including both long course and short course, he has won 27 gold medals.

The 40-year-old retired from the sport at 31 after featuring at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Presently, the swimmer, who hails from Baltimore, Maryland, is usually seen cheering for the MLB team, the Baltimore Orioles. Most recently, the Olympian was seen cheering for them on social media during their game against the New York Mets.

Ad

Trending

Phelps reshared a video shared by MLB on his Instagram story, where the Orioles' player, Mullins, was seen executing a stunning drive. Impressed with his skill, Phelps dropped a reaction by penning a short note, praising his moves, that read:

"@cedric_mullins w the swim moves👀"

Phelps’ Instagram story (@m_phelps00)

In September last year, Michael Phelps visited the Orioles team to support and cheer them up before their showdown against the Colorado Rockies. Donning an Orioles jersey, he said that he grew up as a fan of the team and has spent a lot of time with the organization.

Ad

When Michael Phelps opened up about playing golf alongside Michael Jordan

Outside of his swimming heroics and MLB endeavors, Michael Phelps is also an avid golfer. He has displayed his golf skills in multiple pro-am events and played the sport alongside the basketball legend, Michael Jordan. In an interview with Golf.com in 2024, Phelps made his feelings known about playing golf with Jordan at the NBA legend's charity event at Aria and praised his skills.

Ad

Stating that Jordan played twice daily, Phelps revealed that he and Mario Lemieux still defeated the former.

"He was playing like twice a day. I don’t know if he’s still playing as much as he used to. I remember I came out for a practice round the day before and he was like 72-69. And [Mario] Lemieux and I went out and beat him the next day. But it was crazy. His game is just so good. And his competitiveness comes out," Michael Phelps said.

Ad

"I watched him get out of a fairway bunker on 18 at Shadow Creek from like 190-something, and then he drained like a 30-footer. I was like, “Dude, you sh***ing me?” I mean, he’s got great hands, and he obviously puts a ton of time in. I’m not talking any s**t to him. I didn’t bet him. [Laughs.] But he’s just a great human. And the time that I’ve been with him has been really fun and special for me," he added.

Michael Phelps' most recent gesture of support for the Baltimore Orioles was in March 2025, when he cheered for them on social media after they won against the Toronto Blue Jays at the MLB season opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More