Michael Phelps reacts to Baltimore Orioles' victory against Toronto Blue Jays at MLB season opener

Michael Phelps delighted in the impressive performance of the Baltimore Orioles, who trounced the Toronto Blue Jays 12-2 in their season opener on Thursday, March 27. Although Phelps retired from swimming in 2016, he continues to be associated with the sporting domain, extending support in different ways.

Michael Phelps hails from Baltimore, Maryland, where he started his swimming lessons at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club under the tutelage of Bob Bowman. After winning eight gold medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics, he returned to his hometown as the CEO of the same club. However, his stay was cut short since he had to accompany his coach to Arizona after the latter was hired as the men's and women's swimming coach.

Though Phelps moved out early, he never lost ties with his birthplace. He recently reacted to the victorious season-opening campaign of the Baltimore Orioles against the Toronto Blue Jays (12-2). Orioles' Tyler O’Neill stood out as he posted the Opening Day home run for the sixth year in a row, extending his own MLB record.

Phelps shared the Orioles' official Instagram post in his story and wrote:

"Oh yeah hon! Let go o's! #openingday"

Michael Phelps reacts to Baltimore Orioles' victory; Instagram - @m_phelps00

In September 2024, as the Orioles were scheduled to go against the Colorado Rockies in the MLB regular season, they were greeted by the most decorated Olympian in their clubhouse.

He entered the locker room in an Orioles jersey, accompanied by his sons, and shared his story with the team.

"I grew up an Orioles fan. I'm from Baltimore. I spent a lot of time around the organization. We are in Arizona, but this is the team on every day," he said (via Orioles X)

Phelps capped his swimming career with 23 Olympic gold medals, the most for any athlete in history. He attained the name 'Baltimore Bullet' for his dominance on the pool over the years.

Michael Phelps has been an avid golfer besides breaking records in swimming

Michael Phelps at the We The Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic Celebrity Golf Tournament - (Source: Getty)

Phelps developed a penchant for golf after he retired for the first time at the 2012 Summer Games. He became a regular at golf courses and was even featured in coach Hank Haney's eponymous 'The Haney Project' on the Golf Channel.

He also made history at the 2012 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, setting the record for the longest televised putt in history. In an interview during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Phelps revealed that golf news was a part of his daily schedule.

"I watch golf nonstop. Every Thursday until Sunday. I'm listening to the coverage on my phone from the very first tee time to the last tee time," (via PGA Tour Live).

Michael Phelps amassed eight World Swimmer of the Year awards and 11 American Swimmer of the Year honors, among others. He was named the Sportsman of the Year by Sports Illustrated after his success at the 2008 Games.

