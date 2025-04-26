Michael Phelps has a near miss in latest appearance at 8AM Invitational in Wynn Las Vegas

Michael Phelps recently participated in the 8 AM Invitational at Wynn Las Vegas, the celebrity-packed golf tournament, and showed off his swing. Phelps has been an avid golfer since his competitive days as a swimmer.

Ad

Phelps started golfing after his successful stint at the 2012 London Olympics. He developed an interest in the sport after the complexity of hitting a static white ball intrigued him. While he excelled in swimming, golf was something he couldn't pick up easily. (CNN, 2013) Continuing to play in his retirement years, Phelps often attends tournaments alongside other celebrity players.

Recently, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist graced the course to play in the 8 AM Invitational at Wynn Las Vegas. After attempting a shot and missing it by an inch, he got down on the field and looked on in disappointment.

Ad

Trending

Michael Phelps misses a golf shot; Instagram - @simpsonhoneysuckle

Michael Phelps was in attendance at Le Golf National in Paris to watch the Olympic athletes compete. Having experienced his first golf tee, the 38-year-old shared his feelings in an X post, reading:

Ad

“Being on the first tee, seeing what these guys go through in an Olympics. To me, an Olympics is different than a PGA Tour event, and I think if you asked these guys they would say the same thing, because you’re getting the chance to represent your country." (Olympics.com)

Adding:

"There’s so much pride in that. There’s nothing better than wearing the Stars and Stripes."

Ad

Phelps is the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 medals in his resume. He also won a couple of other accolades, like the American Swimmer of the Year Award (11) and World Swimmer of the Year Award (8).

Michael Phelps once named the celebrities he would like to form a golf squad with

Phelps at the United States v Australia - 2025 SheBelieves Cup - (Source: Getty)

Phelps has played with John Rahm and many others like Wayne Gretzky, Bill Murray, Charles Barkley, and Ken Griffey Jr. at The Match: Superstars in 2024. However, he had the opportunity to play with the legendary Tiger Woods. In a 2024 interview with Golf.com, the former swimmer picked three celebrities he would like to join in a 'foursome'.

Ad

"You gotta put Tiger in there. Tiger, Michael Jordan, me… I don’t know. The fourth? I don’t know. That would be a hard one. I’ve never played with Tiger. I have played with MJ. That would be fun, and the s**t talking that we would have would be incredible."

Phelps has been inspirational as the founder of the Michael Phelps Foundation, helping swimming talents and families with tools and support.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More