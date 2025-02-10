“It wasn’t a good shot”: Justin Thomas publicly makes fun of Michael Phelps’ golf shot at WM Phoenix Open

Justin Thomas recently made a hilarious comment about Michael Phelps trying his hand at golf at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The Olympic medalist and iconic swimmer was spotted hitting the links at TPC Scottsdale on Saturday (Feb. 8).

Phelps and golf influencer Grant Horvat joined other celebrities at the fourth annual "Closest To The Pin challenge". The event is hosted by WHOOP, the official wearable brand of the PGA Tour. As the American swimming icon swung his club, Thomas openly mocked his shot. As quoted by the PGA Tour on X, he said:

"You know, it's funny. It doesn't matter how big of an athlete or how much you have done and whatever it is... like he... obviously it wasn't a good shot. But if you ask him, he will say he is nervous. It's not their comfort zone."

After that, Justin Thomas explained it further:

"You can put him in front of however many hundreds of thousands of people swimming and he'll be fine. But it's not swimming, it's golf... He's chipped it in! That's a working man's par".

When Phelps made par and began to celebrate, Thomas laughed and called it a "working man's par. WHOOP organized this special event on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale on February 8. Michael Phelps, Grant Horvat, Justin Thomas and a few celebrities participated in the WHOOP Shot At Glory.

Before Thomas poked fun at Phelps' shot, the latter talked about the parameters he considers when it comes to his health.

"What I look at it is my HRV. Light and deep sleep. If am in the middle like 60' or higher, I feel good. You know, it's the days that you know, you get a 5% or 10% where I know I have to back up and take that day a little easier. I've always been somebody who has listened to my body, right?"

Justin Thomas recently closed out the 2025 WM Phoenix Open with a 102-yard eagle putt on the 18th hole. The professional golfer finished the season tied for 6th on the leaderboard at the TPC Scottsdale. Thomas concluded the final 18 holes of round 4 with a 6-under 65 with six birdies and an eagle.

How did Justin Thomas perform on the 2024 PGA Tour?

The American PGA Tour professional played in 20 PGA Tour events last year, making the cut in 16 of them. Thomas finished six times in the top 10 and ten times in the top 25 in 2024. He also finished runner-up at the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

Here's a look at Justin Thomas and his 2024 PGA Tour performances:

The American Express, T3, 65-67-61-68, 261 (-27)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T6, 68-67-68, 203 (-13)

WM Phoenix Open, T12, 69-65-70-68, 272 (-12)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard, T12, 69-71-72-73, 285 (-3)

Valspar Championship, T64, 68-69-79-71, 287 (+3)

RBC Heritage, T5, 69-68-68-65, 270 (-14)

Wells Fargo Championship, T21, 68-71-73-72, 284 (E)

PGA Championship, T8, 69-67-67-68, 271 (-13)

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, T33, 71-77-74-72, 294 (+6)

Travelers Championship, T5, 68-63-65-66, 262 (-18)

Genesis Scottish Open, T62, 62-72-71-71, 276 (-4)

The Open, T31, 68-78-67-77, 290 (+6)

FedEx St Jude Championship, T30, 67-70-71-67, 275 (-5)

BMW Championship, T39, 76-72-74-68, 290 (+2)

TOUR Championship, T14, 66-69-70-65, 270 (-14)

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, T2, 66-64-65-66, 261 (-19)

Hero World Challenge, 3, 66-67-66-71, 270 (-18)

