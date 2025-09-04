Michael Phelps pays tribute to Kobe Bryant as he sports NBA legend's shoes with his sons Beckett and Maverick

Michael Phelps recently showed his love and respect for NBA legend Kobe Bryant by wearing shoes that paid tribute to the iconic shooting guard. Phelps has frequently shown his admiration for Bryant, highlighting his teachings and ideologies multiple times.

Bryant emphasized “Mamba Mentality,” which focuses on striving for excellence and mental toughness. His Mamba Mentality continues to inspire the young athletes even after his passing. To honor his legacy, the day after his birthday is celebrated as "Mamba Day." Even after retiring from the sport, the legendary swimmer has often discussed Bryant's relentless mental attitude.

He was recently seen paying tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend by wearing his shoes along with his sons, Beckett and Maverick. Phelps was seen donning Nike Kobe 8 Protro 'Venice Beach,' which honors LA streetball courts where the Kobe 8 initially debuted. While Maverick was wearing Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro 'X-Ray,' Beckett flaunted the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "What The Kobe" remixes.

Sharing a glimpse of the father-son shoe match-up, Phelps wrote:

"Kobe 👟 day!"

Screenshot of Phelps' Instagram story.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter passed away on January 26, 2020, in Calabasas, California, after meeting with a tragic helicopter crash. To pay tribute to the father-daughter duo, Phelps wore his golf shoes with “8” and “24” written on them while competing at the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open. The shoes also featured “Mamba,” for Kobe, and “Mambacita,” for Gianna, written on them.

Michael Phelps once opened up about Kobe Bryant's crucial impact

Michael Phelps at the SheBelieves Cup women’s soccer tournament. (Source: Imagn Images)

Along with marking his legacy on the court, Kobe Bryant also expanded his skills in growing multiple ventures, which are still running after his passing. In an interview with WSJ Style in 2019, Michael Phelps opened up about how the basketball legend motivated him to flourish in the business sector.

"I think Kobe is somebody who's been super fun to kind of pick his brain about a little bit about some things," Phelps said. "We’ve had the privilege and the opportunity in our sports to be successful or reach that pinnacle, and we know what it takes to get to that top level. So now it’s always the challenge, I think, for the athletes to find that drive outside of the sport; it’s a fun process and a new process,” he added (3:13 onwards).

With the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant became the NBA champion five times.

