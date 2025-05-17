Michael Phelps shows 'love' to Kobe Bryant with a special gesture

Swimming legend Michael Phelps recently showed affection towards late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. The champion swimmer posted a tribute alongside his son, Maverick Phelps, on Instagram.

Phelps shared an image on Instagram story of the shoes he and his son had worn. They were customized Nike shoes, made as a tribute to Bryant's legacy.

Phelps wrote in the caption of his Instagram story:

"We love our Kobe's!"

Phelps has never refrained from showing his immense respect for Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. In a conversation with WSJ reporter Lee Hawkins, Phelps mentioned how Bryant inspired him regarding business prospects.

"We’ve had the privilege and the opportunity in our sports to be successful or reach that pinnacle, and we know what it takes to get to that top level. So now it’s always the challenge, I think, for the athletes to find that drive outside of the sport; it’s a fun process and a new process,” he explained (3:13 onwards).

Michael Phelps was recently spotted at a golf meet with Michelle Wie West, Kira Dixon, and others. The meet was hosted by popstar turned actor Justin Timberlake.

When Michael Phelps talked about competing in the Olympics after coming back from retirement

When Michael Phelps shared his thoughts on returning to the Olympics [Image Source: Getty]

After creating history at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, American swimmer Michael Phelps had a rather average outing at the London Olympics in 2012. The swimming sensation, who won only four Olympic gold medals and two silver medals in London, announced his retirement soon after.

However, his retirement didn't last long. Phelps returned to action in time for the 2016 Rio Olympics. In an interview with Yahoo in 2016, Phelps mentioned why he decided to return to the sport for one last time.

“In my eyes, London wasn’t that great. I didn’t prepare for it. We all know that. I just said to myself, ‘If I’m going to do it, this is the only time, and I have to want to do it.’ And I just sat on it. And eventually, I started wanting to do it again. I started finding that hunger again, and I felt like a kid again. And that’s been the coolest part of the journey so far, actually wanting to go to the pool, wanting to correct some small things, and enjoying it," he explained.

Michael Phelps won five Olympic gold medals and a silver medal at his final appearance in the Rio Olympics. With 28 Olympic medals, the then 31-year-old swimmer finally announced his retirement.

