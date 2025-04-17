Michael Phelps pens 2-word reaction to Jackson Holliday’s home run in Baltimore Orioles’ win over Guardians

Former American swimmer Michael Phelps made his feelings known as Baltimore Orioles player Jackson Holliday scored a home run against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday (April 16). Playing in their home turf, the Orioles secured a much-needed 9-1 win against their opponents after facing back-to-back defeats against the Blue Jays and Guardians.

Besides Holliday, Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano also contributed significantly to their team's victory during the contest. Phelps, being a Baltimore-born and Orioles fan, was elated to see his favorite team's performance at Oriole Park.

The 28-time Olympic medalist shared a video of Holliday's impressive home run shot, posted by the Orioles' Instagram handle on his story. He further expressed his excitement and wrote:

"Let's go"

Screenshot of Michael Phelps' reaction to Holliday's home run (Image via: Phelps' Instagram)

Despite this win, Michael Phelps' favorite baseball team, the Baltimore Orioles, are bottom of the table in the American League East Conference. They will face the Guardians again on Friday (March 18).

The most decorated Olympian of all-time has showed his love towards the Orioles on several occassions and was also very excited to root for the side at the start of the new MLB season.

Michael Phelps opens up about bringing his kids to baseball games

Michael Phelps (Image via: Getty Images)

Michael Phelps shared his thoughts on taking his kids to watch baseball games in the stadium. The former swimmer, himself, is occasionally seen in the stands to watch Baltimore Orioles games.

In an interview, Phelps shared that it is a full-circle moment for him to take his kids to baseball games, who, in turn, get very excited to watch the players live from the stadium. He said (via MLB.com):

"Now, it’s a little different. I’m me, I’m me now, and I get to take them in there. So it’s kind of that full-circle moment, and it’s really special to see their excitement when they see the guys they root for every day on TV. Those are moments I remember as a kid and they stick with you forever, and if that can turn into them doing something, then it’s a win-win."

During the conversation, Phelps remarked that his four children are delving into sports such as baseball, soccer, and as a parent, he is trying to nourish them to be the sportsperson they aspire. The swimmer himself is trying out several types of sports such as golf after his retirement.

