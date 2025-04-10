Michael Phelps' visit during Orioles vs. Diamondbacks game has GM Brandon Hyde "in awe" of GOAT

Baltimore Orioles executive Brandon Hyde had to catch himself, albeit for a different reason, during the fixture between his O's and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday afternoon. Hyde's surprising reaction was due to Olympic legend Michael Phelps' visit during the game. The swimming GOAT was spotted sporting a black O's ball cap at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Also known as the "Baltimore Bullet" having been raised in the eponymous city, Phelps is the most decorated Olympian in history. He has amassed a total of 23 gold medals, 13 of which were from individual events. In addition to his Olympic gold medal haul, Phelps also has 26 gold medals in the World Aquatics Championships.

"I'm in awe," said Hyde via Bob Nightengale.

Hyde expressed his elation as Phelps stopped by the game to expressed his support for his favorite team growing up. Back in 2013, the legendary swimmer actually had batting reps with the Orioles during Spring Training.

Unfortunately for Phelps, the O's were overwhelemed by the D'backs during the game that he visited as it ended with a score of 9-0.

Orioles get obliterated by Diamondbacks in series closer

Michael Phelps' magic couldn't save the Baltimore Orioles as they were annihilated by the Arizona Diamondbacks in their series closer, 9-0. Starter Julian Kremer gave away six runs on eight base hits, including three home runs to Arizona.

Josh Naylor opened the proceedings in the first inning via an RBI sacrifice fly. Corbin Carroll then added to the lead in the third inning with a solo shot to center field—his fifth home run of the year.

In the bottom of the fifth, Pavin Smith hit his inaugural home run of the year—a two-run variety, to push the scoreline to 4-0. Naylor would hit a home run of his own in the same inning and then Tim Tawa would produce a two-RBI single as the D'backs capped off a five-run fifth inning.

During the eighth inning, Geraldo Perdomo smashed a solo home run before Naylor once again added an RBI to his name after a single to left field. The former Guardian finished the night by going 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, and a run scored.

Starter Brandon Pfaadt absolutely dominated the Orioles' batting lineup as he gave up just four hits and two walks with three strikeouts, earning him his second win of the year.

