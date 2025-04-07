Michael Phelps reacts to Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking feat in latest NHL game

Michael Phelps congratulated Washington Capitals' left winger Alexander Mikhailovich Ovechkin, who became the leading scorer of goals in NHL history in the latest match-up between the Capitals and Islanders. Ovechkin's team was outshined by the Islanders 4-1, but he recorded his 895th career goal to surpass a long-standing record.

Phelps, the most decorated swimmer with 28 Olympic medals, often shifts focus to other sports. Eight years into retirement, the 39-year-old avidly plays golf and stays associated with the sporting world through different roles. He has also been vocal about his love for the Baltimore Ravens football team, frequently visiting them when in his hometown.

As per recent news, he congratulated his friend, Alexander Mikhailovich Ovechkin, the left winger of the Washington Capitals of the NHL. The latter scored his 895th goal at the USB Arena to become the all-time leading goal scorer in the NHL, breaking Wayne Gretzky's record.

Ovechkin took a pass from Tom Wilson to fire a wrist shot, the only goal of the Capitals before the team succumbed to the Islanders 4-1. The Russian player's victorious campaign garnered praise from the 23-time Olympic gold medalist, Phelps.

In an Instagram post by NHL, Phelps said:

"What's up, Ovi? No. 1, let's go, congrats. How sick! Breaking the great one's record, a record that stood for 25 years. You know, the great one's a great one. I remember meeting you, ten, twelve years ago and I knew that just something great was going to happen. You can just tell based off your energy, dedication, how prepare yourself and the passion you have for the game. Congrats, bro. Hell of a record."

He further added:

"I can't wait to see what's next. Is a thousand a possibility? Let's go...You deserve it."

Ovechkin represented his country at three Olympics and thirteen World championships.

Michael Phelps recently stepped into the role of a flag football coach

Michael Phelps at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race - (Source: Getty)

Michael Phelps has inspired millions with his swimming prowess and engaged in charity work through his eponymous Michael Phelps Foundation. He also served as a volunteer coach at the University of Michigan but never pursued coaching as a career.

Recently, he stepped into a flag football coach's role to train young kids. In his Instagram story, he sported a black t-shirt with a beanie and sunglasses, expressing pride in completing the first day of his new job.

"Day 1 of coaching 7-8 yr old flag football in the books! Wish us luck"

Michael Phelps retired after the Rio Olympics in 2016 but was present in the 2024 edition as the hospitality ambassador of the Olympics and Paralympics.

