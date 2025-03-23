Michael Phelps reacts as son Boomer hits the soccer field during Spring break

Michael Phelps reacted as his son practiced soccer during his spring break. Phelps often shares daily life updates with his wife, Nicole, and sons, Boomer, Beckett, Maverick, and Nico.

Phelps, the greatest Olympian of all time, and his wife, Nicole, share four sons, and the eldest one already started showing his flair for sports. Boomer plays football and is always accompanied by his parents in his matches.

In a recent Instagram story, Michael Phelps' wife shot a video of the little boy practicing football during spring break. She captioned the post:

"When it's spring break and soccer is life"

The 28-time Olympic medalist shared the story on his Instagram and made his feelings known with a couple of heart-eyed emojis.

Phelps reacts to son playing soccer; Instagram - @m_phelps00

In February 2025, the Baltimore-born was in attendance at his son's football game, which the latter and his team won. Beaming with pride, Nicole Phelps shared the moment in her story and captioned it:

"When you win the game in overtime. Great game Dolphins!"

The swimming legend echoed his wife's sentiments and wrote:

"The boys crushed it. Nothing like a lil double OT thriller."

Later in February, Phelps celebrated his son Boomer's achievement again as he scored his first interception of the season. Donning a Miami Dolphins jersey, when the eight-year-old scored, his father shot the victorious moment and later shared it on Instagram, writing:

""First interception of the season! @boomerrphelps to the house !!! #turnoverchain. Proud of the squad today! The fellas played hard!!," wrote Phelps

Michael Phelps' coach Bob Bowman once shared how the former's eldest son Boomer is equally competitive as his father

Phelps and family at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Swimming - Day 1 - (Source: Getty)

Bob Bowman, who trained the swimming great Michael Phelps all his life, shares an equally precious bond with his kids. Now a coach at the University of Texas after serving the Arizona Sundevils, Bowman once shared an anecdote about Phelps' eldest son, Boomer, who exudes as much competitiveness as his father and has no consideration for 'ties.' (via 'Unfiltered Waters Podcast by Missy Franklin and Katie Hoff)

"I was like 'yeah we went up there this crazy weather we had this meet and we tied and Michael's like What? It's like, how does that happen? I'm like, I don't know. It's like 150 to 150 were the points, and right about that time Boomer walks in and he goes, 'you tied and I'm like yeah he goes same as losing' and walks off. And Michael goes 'that's right, Boomer, that's exactly. I was like, can Grandpa get a little love around here' and it's like everything in that house is a competition and you either win or lose, there aren't any ties." (51:20 onwards)

Besides gaining recognition for his swimming prowess, Michael Phelps helped promote healthier lifestyles and grow the sport through his eponymous foundation.

