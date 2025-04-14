Michael Phelps reacts as Rory McIlroy wins career Grand Slam after thrilling Masters win

Swimming legend Michael Phelps is all praises for golfer Rory McIlroy. The 35-year-old professional golfer from Northern Ireland completed a career Grand Slam after winning the Masters tournament, becoming the first European player to achieve the feat.

McIlroy was almost denied the opportunity by Justin Rose, who took the game to the sudden-death playoff. However, McIlroy kept his nerves and eventually prevailed over Rose.

Phelps congratulated McIlroy for this historic achievement as he shared the news on his Instagram story, with the following caption:

"L.F.G. ! @rorymcilroy Congrats man! #grandslam"

Screengrab of Michael Phelps' congratulatory message for Rory McIlroy [Image Source: Michael Phelps' Instagram]

After retiring from swimming in 2016, Phelps has been passionately pursuing golf. In one of his interviews with Golf.com, the 39-year-old former Olympic champion opened up on what he wishes to achieve as a golfer.

"I have goals in the game. I’d like to get down to a scratch. I’m a 7 handicap right now. I know that to get to a scratch golfer, that’s going to take time. It’s going to take practice. It’s going to take a lot of energy," said Michael Phelps.

Michael Phelps previously cheered for the Michigan Wolverines golf team a couple of weeks ago. He uploaded snippets of their merchandise on his Instagram stories as he cheered for the team while visiting their golf course.

When Michael Phelps revealed how Bob Bowman's lessons inspired him to become the greatest swimmer of all time

Michael Phelps with Bob Bowman at the Rio Olympics [Image Source: Getty]

Michael Phelps is undoubtedly one of the greatest swimmers of all time, with over 25 Olympic medals to his credit. The swimming legend owes it to his former coach Bob Bowman, who mentored him as an international swimmer.

In a conversation with Forbes in 2024, Phelps opened up about Bowman's tactics and how it helped him catapult to the status of the greatest swimmer of all time.

"Every single day, our coach Bob is giving us certain challenges to prepare us for the moment those lights come on. The most pressured situations. That’s why Léon and I have been able to rise above the rest. Because Bob has literally put us through every possible situation. So, if there’s a race that comes down to a touch, you can pretty much guarantee it's going to be one of us that's going to win that race. It's because of the repetitions that you do every single day," he said.

Bob Bowman is currently the director of swimming and diving at the University of Texas. He also coaches French swimmers, including Leon Marchand, who won four gold medals and a bronze at the Paris Olympics.

