  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Michael Phelps reacts as Summer McIntosh pens note of gratitude after successful World Aquatics Championships campaign

Michael Phelps reacts as Summer McIntosh pens note of gratitude after successful World Aquatics Championships campaign

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 04, 2025 17:39 GMT
Michael Phelps and Summer McIntosh (Image via: Both Getty)
Michael Phelps and Summer McIntosh (Image via: Both Getty)

Veteran American swimmer Michael Phelps expressed his reaction as Summer McIntosh shared her emotions after a staggering campaign at the World Aquatics Championships 2025. McIntosh bagged five medals at this event, including four golds.

Ad

This impressive campaign of winning five medals in a single edition of the World Championships also saw her get added to a list featuring Phelps himself. Owing to these performances, Phelps couldn't help but applaud the strides the Canadian swimmer took at the World event in Singapore.

Just a few hours after the conclusion of her event, McIntosh shared an Instagram post expressing her gratitude to the competitors, organizers, and teammates. The 18-year-old also expressed pride in representing her national team and wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I’ll always remember this week in Singapore 🤍 What a spectacular event start to finish, thanks to the amazing team of volunteers, and organizers. I’m always so proud to represent Canada, and compete alongside the best of the best"
Ad

Phelps reacted to the post and dropped a few clapping emojis to express admiration for the Canadian swimmer's performance. He remarked:

"👏👏👏"

McIntosh reacted back and thanked the veteran swimmer, stating:

"thank you 🐐!!"
Screenshot of the comments by Summer McIntosh and Phelps (Image via: @summerrmcintosh on IG)
Screenshot of the comments by Summer McIntosh and Phelps (Image via: @summerrmcintosh on IG)

Michael Phelps has been quite appreciative of Summer McIntosh's performances throughout the World Championships campaign. Notably, the former American swimmer also congratulated McIntosh after the latter's heroics at the Canadian Swimming Trials in June, where she shattered several World records.

Ad

Michael Phelps opens up after Lily King hit back at the former for criticizing US swimmers at the World Aquatics Championships

Michael Phelps (Image via: Getty)
Michael Phelps (Image via: Getty)

Michael Phelps shared his thoughts after a US swimmer, Lily King, hit back at the former and Ryan Lochte for their criticism of the US swimmers at the World Aquatics Championships. This came just a few days ago when Phelps, via an Instagram story, remarked that this disappointing campaign in Singapore might be the wake-up call for US Swimming.

Ad

King hit back at Phelps and Lochte after Team USA's impressive campaign on the seventh day and enquired their reason for keeping so quiet. Following this, Phelps clarified his comments and also apologized for having higher expectations of the team. He wrote in a comment (via @swimcellys Instagram)

"We should be so proud of how the team swam as a whole …. Right? Apologies for having higher expectations for the leadership of the team. My opinions were way off. USAS has what they finally want, me to “stay in my lane”.
Ad
Screenshot of Phelps&#039; comment amid the post from King (Image via: @swimcellys on IG)
Screenshot of Phelps' comment amid the post from King (Image via: @swimcellys on IG)

Team USA concluded its campaign with 32 medals to its name, including 10 gold medals.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications