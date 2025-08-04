Michael Phelps reacts as Summer McIntosh pens note of gratitude after successful World Aquatics Championships campaign

Veteran American swimmer Michael Phelps expressed his reaction as Summer McIntosh shared her emotions after a staggering campaign at the World Aquatics Championships 2025. McIntosh bagged five medals at this event, including four golds.This impressive campaign of winning five medals in a single edition of the World Championships also saw her get added to a list featuring Phelps himself. Owing to these performances, Phelps couldn't help but applaud the strides the Canadian swimmer took at the World event in Singapore.Just a few hours after the conclusion of her event, McIntosh shared an Instagram post expressing her gratitude to the competitors, organizers, and teammates. The 18-year-old also expressed pride in representing her national team and wrote:&quot;I’ll always remember this week in Singapore 🤍 What a spectacular event start to finish, thanks to the amazing team of volunteers, and organizers. I’m always so proud to represent Canada, and compete alongside the best of the best&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPhelps reacted to the post and dropped a few clapping emojis to express admiration for the Canadian swimmer's performance. He remarked:&quot;👏👏👏&quot;McIntosh reacted back and thanked the veteran swimmer, stating:&quot;thank you 🐐!!&quot;Screenshot of the comments by Summer McIntosh and Phelps (Image via: @summerrmcintosh on IG)Michael Phelps has been quite appreciative of Summer McIntosh's performances throughout the World Championships campaign. Notably, the former American swimmer also congratulated McIntosh after the latter's heroics at the Canadian Swimming Trials in June, where she shattered several World records.Michael Phelps opens up after Lily King hit back at the former for criticizing US swimmers at the World Aquatics ChampionshipsMichael Phelps (Image via: Getty)Michael Phelps shared his thoughts after a US swimmer, Lily King, hit back at the former and Ryan Lochte for their criticism of the US swimmers at the World Aquatics Championships. This came just a few days ago when Phelps, via an Instagram story, remarked that this disappointing campaign in Singapore might be the wake-up call for US Swimming.King hit back at Phelps and Lochte after Team USA's impressive campaign on the seventh day and enquired their reason for keeping so quiet. Following this, Phelps clarified his comments and also apologized for having higher expectations of the team. He wrote in a comment (via @swimcellys Instagram)&quot;We should be so proud of how the team swam as a whole …. Right? Apologies for having higher expectations for the leadership of the team. My opinions were way off. USAS has what they finally want, me to “stay in my lane”.Screenshot of Phelps' comment amid the post from King (Image via: @swimcellys on IG)Team USA concluded its campaign with 32 medals to its name, including 10 gold medals.