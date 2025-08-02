World Aquatics Championships 2025 Results: Katie Ledecky halts Summer McIntosh's golden run, Gretchen Walsh claims 50m fly title | Swimming Day 7

The seventh day of the World Aquatics Championships 2025 concluded on Saturday, August 2. The day saw the USA's Katie Ledecky clinch the win over Canada's Summer McIntosh in the 800m freestyle race after the former was downed by McIntosh in the 400m free early on in the tournament.

Ledecky clocked a Championship record of 8:05.62 to clinch her second gold medal after the 1500m free heroics, while McIntosh finished third in 8:07.29. Australia's Lani Pallister clinched the silver in 8:05.98.

USA's Gretchen Walsh added another gold medal to her tally after her 100m butterfly gold. Walsh clinched the 50m butterfly gold on Saturday after clocking 24.83 seconds and beating the likes of Alexandria Perkins and Roos Vanotterdijk on the seventh day of the World Aquatics Championships 2025.

Kayle McKeown clocked a Championship record run time of 2:03.33 in the 200m back event to win the gold medal, downing USA's Regan Smith, who finished second in 2:04.29. The US mixed 4x100m free relay team featuring Kate Douglass, Torri Huske, Patrick Simon, and Jack Alexy clocked a world record run time of 3:18.48 to win the gold medal.

On that note, let's know all the results from day 7 of the World Aquatics Championships 2025.

World Aquatics Championships 2025 Day 7: Results of the finals and qualifiers from the semis

Glimpses from the seventh day of World Aquatics Championships 2025 (Image via: Getty)

Here are the updates from the seventh day of the World Aquatics Championships 2025:

50m butterfly women's:

Gretchen Walsh, USA- 24.83 Alexandria Perkins, Australia- 25.31 Roos Vanotterdijk, Belgium- 25.43 Angelina Kohler, Germany- 25.50 Arina Surkova, Neutral Athletes- 25.59

50m freestyle men's:

Cameron McEvoy, Australia- 21.14 Ben Proud, Great Britain- 21.26 Jack Alexy, USA- 21.46 Leonardo Deplano, Italy- 21.52 Egor Kornev, Neutral Athletes- 21.53

200m backstroke women's:

Kaylee McKeown, Australia- 2:03.33 Regan Smith, USA- 2:04.29 Claire Curzan, USA- 2:06.04 Peng Xuwei, China- 2:07.22 Anastasiya Shkurdai, Neutral Athletes- 2:08.09

100m butterfly men's:

Maxime Grousset, France- 49.62 Noe Ponti, Switzerland- 49.83 Ilya Kharun, Canada- 50.07 Josh Liendo, Canada- 50.09 Matt Temple, Australia- 50.57

800m freestyle women's:

Katie Ledecky, USA- 8:05.62 Lani Pallister, Australia- 8:05.98 Summer McIntosh, Canada- 8:07.29 Simona Quadarella, Italy- 8:12.81 Bingjie Li, China- 8:15.59

4x100m free relays mixed:

USA- 3:18.48 Neutral Athletes B- 3:19.68 France- 3:21.35 Italy- 3:21.48 Netherlands- 3:21.71

50m breaststroke women's qualifiers:

Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania- 29.54 Tang Qianting, China- 30.04 Benedetta Pilato, Italy- 30.20 Lilly King, USA- 30.22 Eneli Jefimova, Estonia- 30.25 Anastasia Gorbenko, Israel- 30.30 Anita Bottazzo, Italy- 30.31 Veera Kivirinta, Finland- 30.37

50m backstroke men's qualifiers:

Kliment Kolesnikov, Neutral Athletes- 24.16 Pavel Samusenko, Neutral Athletes- 24.31 Pieter Coetze, South Africa- 24.32 Ksawery Masiuk, Poland- 24.41 Apostolos Christou, Greece- 24.50 Hubert Kos, Hungary- 24.50 Quintin McCarty, USA- 24.52 Isaac Cooper, Australia- 24.53

50m freestyle women's qualifiers:

Kasia Wasick, Poland- 24.19 Milou Van Wijk, Netherlands- 24.29 Gretchen Walsh, USA- 24.31 Meg Harris, Australia- 24.31 Cheng Yujie, China- 24.36 Wu Qingfeng, China- 24.36 Torri Huske, USA- 24.41 Florine Gaspard, Belgium- 24.45

