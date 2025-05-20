  • home icon
  Michael Phelps' wife Nicole reveals special way to celebrate a '9-year-old's birthday' with son Boomer

Michael Phelps’ wife Nicole reveals special way to celebrate a '9-year-old's birthday' with son Boomer

By Nancy Singh
Modified May 20, 2025 06:49 GMT
Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole Phelps - Source: Getty
Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole Phelps - Source: Getty

Michael Phelps' wife, Nicole Phelps, recently shared a fun and adorable way of celebrating a 9-year-old's birthday with her eldest son, Boomer. The couple have four boys together, and the youngest one was born in January 2024.

Phelps and his wife met each other for the first time in 2007, and after dating on and off for almost eight years, they got engaged in 2015. They gave birth to their first son, Boomer Phelps, on May 5, 2016, and a month later, they tied their knot with each other. They currently have four children and usually share updates about them on social media.

Most recently, Nicole Phelps went to a birthday party with her son, Boomer, and shared a special video, revealing the best way to celebrate a 9-year-old's birthday. She uploaded a video of her son, Boomer, and a bunch of his friends playing dodgeball on her Instagram story. Stating this game is an ideal way to celebrate a kid's birthday, she wrote in the caption:

"Dodgeball...might be the go to for 9 year old birthdays!"
Nicole Phelps&rsquo; Instagram story
Nicole Phelps’ Instagram story

Michael Phelps and his wife recently celebrated their eldest son's birthday on May 5, 2025. Nicole shared a heartfelt wish on Instagram, posting a picture of their adorable family. She wrote in the caption:

"Happy 9th birthday to our first baby💙 9 incredible years of cherised & core memories."

Michael Phelps' wife, Nicole Phelps, made her feelings known about her sons living up to the swimmer's name

Michael Phelps' wife, Nicole Phelps, recently appeared on the 'Between Us Moms' podcast, where she opened up about raising her kids. She made her feelings known about how she handles the pressure of her children living up to their father's name.

Talking about her eldest son's goal and opening up about making him understand the pressure, she said,

"Boomer wishes to be a professional soccer player, and I hope that if that's what he wants to continue to do, that's where he lands. With that, both Michael and I recognize the amount of pressure that will come with it, and we hope to kind of wade those waters with him today and teach him, versus waiting until he's 16 years old, and it's like, my dad's Michael Phelps, why am I not the best? So it's, how can we make you, not make you, how can we help you become the best over these next few years versus you will be the best," said Nicole Phelps (31:05 onwards).

In the same podcast, Michael Phelps' wife also opened up about dealing with postpartum depression.

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

