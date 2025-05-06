Michael Phelps' wife Nicole shared a carousel of photos online on the occasion of their eldest son Boomer's 9th birthday. Boomer was born on May 5th, 2016, and is the oldest out of the couple's four sons. Micheal and Nicole have been married since 2016 and first met back in 2007.

Michael's wife, Nicole, is a former Miss USA contestant and even earned the title of Miss California USA in 2010. She first met the swimmer at the ESPY Awards in 2007 when she was an athlete escort for ESPN. The couple now have four sons, namely Boomer, Beckett, Maverick and Nico. Nicole graduated from the University of Southern California in 2007 with a degree in communications and later worked in marketing for the Miss Universe organization.

Nicole shared an emotional message on Instagram, following the occasion of their son Boomer's birthday. She wrote:

"Happy 9th Birthday to our first baby 🩵 9 incredible years of cherished & core memories"

Nicole is one of Phelps' biggest supporters, having served as ambassador for the Michael Phelps Foundation since 2015.

Michael Phelps says he is in the best place with his wife Nicole

Michael and Nicole Phelps at the Paris 2024 Olympics - Source: Getty

Michael Phelps revealed in an earlier interview the nature of his relationship with his wife, Nicole. Phelps is regarded as the greatest swimmer of all time, having won 28 Olympic medals, the most by any athlete ever. He announced his retirement after the Rio 2016 Olympics, where he won five gold medals and a silver.

In an interview with Joe Buck on Youth Inc. in January 2024, Phelps discussed how he had an 'on and off' relationship with his wife, Nicole. He said (44:50 onwards):

"Nicole and I have been on and off for eight years... and after the second time we took a long time off, long time apart, didn't talk and you know I always said if I ever had the chance to have her back in my life that that would be the woman that I marry and spend the rest of my life with, and we recently got engaged in February. Planning a wedding is really fun guys.

"... The amount of stuff that we've gone through both personally and publicly, we're so much stronger now and we're so much better now. This is the best we've ever been."

Michael Phelps first made his breakthrough at the 2004 Athens Olympics, where he won six gold medals and two bronze medals aged just 15.

