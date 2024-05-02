Mikaela Shiffrin assists her fiance Aleksander Kilde by working "double-time" as he recovers from World Cup downhill crash

Alpine Skiing legend Mikaela Shiffrin reunited with her fiance Alexander Kilde to spend some time after their engagement, while also being there for him as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Both Shiffrin and Kilde participated in the 2023/24 Audi FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup to walk home with victories. The former, though, faced a couple of injuries and ended third in the season rankings, to eventually finish with the most World Cup victories earned by any skier in history. Kilde, who was competing in the Wengen Downhill on January 13, crashed in a way to miss out on the rest of the World Cup season.

The power couple made their relationship official in 2021. After being in love for a long, the couple took the next step and exchanged engagement rings on April 5, 2024. Weeks later, Kilde resorted to his Instagram stories to show how his fiance had been taking care of his healing shoulder.

He wrote:

"Fiance and shoulder fixer working double time"

Mikaela Shiffrin taking care of fiance Aleksander Kilde

Kilde compiled his healing journey in a reel and credited the team behind his recovery.

He wrote:

"Three months of rehab with @basefive_. 🙏🏻, @christopher_schroeck. 💪🏻👊🏻"

Further, Kilde showed off his progression a week later. He has been practicing leaps and runs, slowly moving toward getting back to full-fledged skiing again. He captioned:

"Moving quicker, not quickest, but it’s a process💨🤠"

Like Mikaela Shiffrin has secured her status as a two-time Olympic champion, Kilde also boasts of two medals from the 2022 Winter Olympic games. The skier from Norway stands with a total of 21 World Cup golds, 14 silver, and 13 bronze medals.

He commenced his successful skiing career in 2013 when he won the European Cup all-around title as a junior. He displayed his personal best performances and clinched the maximum podiums of his career in 2021/22 before aiming to repeat that feat in 2023/24.

"Being taken care of by the one and only" - Aleksander Kilde expressed gratitude towards Mikaela Shiffrin while being admitted

On January 13, after facing an unpleasant fall, Kilde ended up with torn ligaments, a huge cut on the calf, and a dislocated shoulder. He was soon admitted to the hospital, and with bruises on his body and a smile on his face, the 31-year-old skier posted a picture with his fiance Mikaela Shiffrin.

He wrote:

"I’m here (and being taken care of by the one and only @mikaelashiffrin ❤️‍🩹)…patched up…"

He further thanked his fanbase and affirmed that his health has been doing okay.

"I’m grateful for all the words of love and support. This sport can be brutal, but I still love it."

The power-couple has swept wins in their respective fortes and while another season awaits, they will continue to portray slope finesse.