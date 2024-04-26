"6th overall incoming Mikaela Shiffrin"- Fans react to 29-year-old concluding her first training camp for 2024-25 season

Mikaela Shiffrin recently concluded her first training session for the upcoming 2024-25 Alpine Skiing World Cup season. She ended the previous season with a podium finish in the World Overall standings despite facing severe adversities mid-season which slowed down her progress but made her emerge stronger.

Mikaela Shiffrin is one of the most successful as well as popular Alpine skiers around the globe. Despite achieving great heights in the sport, she still looks forward to achieving breakthrough records as her career progresses.

Her comeback in the 2023-24 season was one of the most impressive moments of the season. Despite suffering from a devasting crash while skiing downhill while competing at the World Cup in Italy, she managed to make a comeback and clinch third place in the overall title at the end of the season.

Shiffrin recently revealed on her social media handle about her training camp for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The American decided to have the first set of preparations for the season at her hometown in Colorado. She trained on the sloped of the Copper Mountain

Her post raised the excitement among fans once again despite the commencement of the next season being months away. Fans were quick to react to her new post.

"Next year, you're going to be 6th overall incoming Mika!! Trust the process," wrote a fan.

"Teamwork makes the dream workYou’re only as good as them. Go get em, you’re getting ready! So proud of you," chimed in another fan.

"You will be unbeatable next season girl looking forward to watch you," tweeted a fan.

"Train, train, train. For the BEST next ski racing season," wrote a fan.

"way to go Mikaela!!," wrote another fan.

"Perfect. As usual. The best skier of all time," tweeted a fan.

Mikaela Shiffrin opens up on her 2024 season crash

Mikaela Shiffrin AT Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin suffered from one of the worst crashes of her career while skiing downhill on the slopes of Cortina d’Ampezzo on January 26. Due to the heavy impact of the crash, she had to be airlifted immediately to a nearby hospital for a primary medical examination.

Months later, after undergoing rehab, she returned to the crash site once again and took to Instagram to reveal her thoughts.

"A day for the soul. What a funny thing to return to the scene of the crash, and feel totally at peace while freeskiing right past it. We live, we crash, we learn, we grow, and hopefully don’t allow fear to dictate how we experience the things we love to do. Let it be no more and no less than what it really is-a part of the process," she said.