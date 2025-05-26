  • home icon
  Mikaela Shiffrin congratulates Michael Bublé on his second consecutive win and expresses disbelief at her 'The Voice' debut

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified May 26, 2025 11:10 GMT
Mikaela Shiffrin pens heartfelt note for Michael Bublé (Images by Getty)
Mikaela Shiffrin pens heartfelt note for Michael Bublé (Images by Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin recently congratulated Michael Bublé and expressed her disbelief after making an appearance at The Voice. She was present at the final round of The Voice's season 27.

Following her appearance, she penned a heartfelt message for Michael Bublé and Adam David. Bublé won his second trophy as a coach after David was announced the winner. Bublé won his first title on his debut in season 26 in 2024 when Sofronio Vasquez became the first Filipino singer to win the show. In the latest season, Bublé joined the coaches panel alongside John Legend, Adam Levine, and Kelsea Ballerini, with Jadyn Cree and David under his guidance.

Ahead of attending the event, Shiffrin shared a video of herself singing Breathe by Anna Nalick, hinting to fans about her musical pursuit. She shared a few glimpses from the finale night, where she was seen wearing a two-piece black floral suit. The skier paired the look with gold earrings and a ring and elevated the outfit with an Adidas handbag.

"Still can’t believe last week was real life.🤯," Shiffrin chimed. "Seriously! Pinch me. So much fun, @nbcthevoice. (And congrats again, @adamdavidofficial and @michaelbuble!)"
"Moments where I question if I should even be in the sport" - Mikaela Shiffrin opens up about her 101st World Cup win and 2024-25 season

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States during a Team USA Photo Shoot in Sun Valley, California. (Photo by Getty Images)
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States during a Team USA Photo Shoot in Sun Valley, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin collected her 100th World Cup win in Sestriere, Italy, on February 23, 2025, which she extended on March 27, 2025, with her 101st victory at the Stifel Sun Valley Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho. She reflected on her season's highs and lows in an interview with nbcsports.com.

"(Win No. 100 on Feb. 23) was like this reset moment, and 101 is like a restart almost,” Shiffrin said. “That’s the way I’m trying to see it. There’s plenty of future left in my career, hopefully.”
“This (season) has been quite a roller coaster,” she added. “There’s been some really thrilling moments and some moments where I question if I should even be in the sport. I know that if I keep putting in the work, even on the hard days, I will get back to feeling myself. But you have to start somewhere, and for me, returning to racing this season is just the start.” (via nbcsports.com)

Shiffrin won her 100th and 101st win after she suffered a nasty fall Killington Cup.

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
