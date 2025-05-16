Mikaela Shiffrin drops 3-word reaction as Denver Nuggets defeat Thunder to force Game 7

Mikaela Shiffrin reacted to the Denver Nuggets' game as the team was leading its way to a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shiffrin, a hardcore Nuggets supporter, attended one of their games with her mother, Eileen, on Mother's Day.

Shiffrin was aiming for her 100th win at the 2024/25 World Cup season when she sustained an abdominal puncture in a giant slalom race in November. Despite health struggles, Shiffrin persevered and made a mark at the World Championships, winning the team combined event and equalling Christl Cranz's record. The alpine skier then achieved the century mark in Sestriere, Italy, and won the slalom finals in Sun Valley to extend her win tally to 101.

Weeks after the event's conclusion, the 30-year-old spent time with her mother, Eileen, on Mother's Day as they attended the Denver Nuggets playoff game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a recent X post, Shiffrin expressed excitement about the Nuggets' winning form in Game 6 of the Western Conference semi-finals.

"Let’s. F. Go," the caption read.

The Nuggets trounced the OKC Thunder 119-107 with Jamal Murray's effort.

On May 12, 2025, after the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a fun basketball outing, Eileen shared a note of gratitude on her Instagram handle, reading:

"So grateful for family, good friends and this thoughtful Mother's Day invitation to court side seats in Ball Arena👊. Had so much fun at the Nuggets game we couldn't resist a little more post-game action."

The alpine skier and her mother also practiced shots at the basketball arcade after the game.

Mikaela Shiffrin made her feelings known about joining the ownership group of the Denver NWSL

Mikaela Shiffrin at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Slalom - (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated alpine skier in history, has been exploring the entrepreneurial side of things. She joined the ownership group of the Denver team in the National Women's Soccer League, expressing how women's sports have reached new highs in recent times.

"I'm beyond thrilled to join the ownership group of Denver NWSL and support something so meaningful in the community I call home. The sport culture in Colorado is rich and deep, and—most notably-the growth of women's sports is one of the most exciting movements in our culture today."

Mikaela Shiffrin hails from Colorado and has a special attachment to her home teams across the sporting domain.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was added to the nominees roster of the Stifel US Alpine Ski Team for the 2025/26 season, with 48 other athletes. The final call will be made in September 2025.

