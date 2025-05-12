Mikaela Shiffrin's mother Eileen makes feelings known about attending Nuggets game amid celebrations

Mikaela Shiffrin's mother, Eileen, penned a heartfelt note after attending an NBA game to support the Denver Nuggets from the courtside with her daughter on Mother's Day. Shiffrin has been enjoying downtime after a victorious campaign at the 2024/25 Alpine Skiing World Cup.

Eileen, a prominent national master racer who competed in northwestern Massachusetts in the Berkshires, was the most integral in making her daughter a multiple-time World Cup and Olympic champion. The former has been a common fixture in Shiffrin's events, especially at the World Cup circuit, where the alpine skier won 101 gold podiums.

Recently, on Mother's Day, Mikaela Shiffrin and her mother graced the sidelines of the NBA arena to watch the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder. In an Instagram post, Eileen shared some moments from the eventful day, posing with friends and engaging in a basketball arcade.

Expressing gratitude for the experience, she captioned:

"So grateful for family, good friends and this thoughtful Mother's Day invitation to court side seats in Ball Arena👊. Had so much fun at the Nuggets game we couldn't resist a little more post-game action."

Mikaela Shiffrin had a dominant start to the 2024/25 World Cup season, but an injury in Killington sat her out for a significant time. She touched the century mark on return and also won the team combined event with teammate Breezy Johnson at the World Championships.

Mikaela Shiffrin's mother Eileen expressed her feelings about the alpine skier's 100-win celebration

Eileen at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - (Source: Getty)

After Mikaela Shiffrin's 100th World Cup win in Sestriere, Italy, the alpine skier received a special honor in the finals in Sun Valley. Her mother shared photos from the event and wrote a long note to thank the organisers, writing:

"Thank you to Megan Harrod for organizing and to Kipp Nelson for hosting an amazing celebration last evening in Sun Valley to honor Miki's 100 wins. Our team never really has a chance to take a moment and appreciate the wins when we are lucky enough to achieve them so this was very special. And thanks to everyone who joined us in celebration. So many friends old and new made the evening so special. Then onward to the next amazing shindig at the Maffei's house to keep the vibe alive last night. Sun Valley rockin'.”

Mikaela Shiffrin recently joined the ownership group of Denver's NWSL team, slated to debut in the league in 2026. She was also inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame after her triumphant year.

