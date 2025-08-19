Mikaela Shiffrin drops 4-word reaction as Iga Swiatek wins first Cincinnati Open title

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her elation as Iga Swiatek won her first Cincinnati Open title. The Pole defeated Jasmine Paolini in straight sets with a score of 7-5, 6-4 to win the title in 1 hour, 49 minutes.Swiatek put forward a series of incredible performances in the Cincinnati Open and asserted her dominance in the 2025 season by winning her third title of the year. The finals witnessed a thrilling opening set with Paolini taking an early 3-0 lead. However, Iga Swiatek fought back to win the set with a score of 7-5 in 56 minutes.The Pole's victory brought about reactions from athletes and fans across the world who congratulated her for her first title in Cincinnati. Mikaela Shiffrin, who is an ardent tennis fan, extended her best wishes to Swiatek with a four-word message on social media.Let’s goooooooo Iga!! Jazda 🤙🤙 @iga_swiatek&quot; she wrote.Iga Swiatek will now be turning her focus to the US Open, where she will be competing in the mixed doubles with Casper Ruud.Iga Swiatek opens up about being inspired by Mikaela ShiffrinCincinnati Open 2025 - Day 12 - Source: GettyIga Swiatek opened up about being inspired by Mikaela Shiffrin in an interview in February 2021. The star tennis player shared that she was very inspired by Shiffrin and often tries to inculcate her attitude while competing.Moreover, Swiatek was inspired by Shiffrin's journey as a skier who competed in her first Olympics as a teenager.&quot;I just really respect her. I feel like she is doing exceptionally well in sports. I am actually also not a big fan of skiing, I only watched her past season because my psychologist, whenever she is talking about psychology, she often uses Mikaela as an example for behavior and attitude, so I started watching her races, and yeah, she is like a really good role model,&quot; she said.Mikaela Shiffrin reacted to Swiatek's comment and thanked her for the compliment. The American skier shared that it was incredible to watch the Pole play in the 2020 French Open and lauded her for her incredible physical and mental fortitude.&quot;@iga_swiatek Thanks for the huge compliment.🙃Also, congrats on the 2020 French Open win. Was an amazing match to watch and huge testament to your own physical+mental fortitude. I have learned a lot from watching your point play and composure during that match and since then,&quot; she wrote.Furthermore, Shiffrin shed light on the importance of the mental aspect of every sport and shared how it plays a major role in crucial and defining moments.