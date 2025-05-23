Mikaela Shiffrin expresses disbelief about upcoming Winter Olympics after official Team USA shoot

Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared a few glimpses of her week, featuring her NBC photoshoot for Team USA social media and her debut appearance on The Voice. Shiffrin attended The Voice's season 27 finale on May 20, 2025.

A few days before her debut appearance, Shiffrin shared a glimpse of herself singing Breathe by Anna Nalick while teasing fans with anticipation for something new. During her appearance in the final episode, Shiffrin was seen teaching skiing basics to The Voice coaches Michael Bublé and Kelsey Ballerini in return for musical sessions.

Further, the three-time Olympic medalist was also seen expressing her excitement for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics which will be held in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. She also participated in the NBC photoshoot for the Team USA 2026 Winter Olympic squad at Universal Studios Hollywood. In one of the photos, she was seen posing for a picture alongside a giant Olympic symbol while donning a black t-shirt with blue denims and Adidas sneakers.

"And so it begins…omg, what a week!! Thank you, @nbcolympics, @nbcthevoice, and @teamusa! Can’t believe @milanocortina2026 is right around the corner 🇮🇹🍝👀."

The 2026 Winter Olympics are scheduled to commence from February 6, 2026 and the thrilling action will conclude on February 22, 2026.

Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on her 101st World Cup win and 2024-25 season

Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States during the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin experienced a roller-coaster journey during the 2024-25 season, having suffered from torn oblique muscles, a crash in training, and being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after a devastating fall. The Olympian looked back at her season, acknowledging the highs and lows.

"(Win No. 100 on Feb. 23) was like this reset moment, and 101 is like a restart almost,” Shiffrin said. “That’s the way I’m trying to see it. There’s plenty of future left in my career, hopefully.”

“This (season) has been quite a roller coaster,” she added. “There’s been some really thrilling moments and some moments where I question if I should even be in the sport. I know that if I keep putting in the work, even on the hard days, I will get back to feeling myself. But you have to start somewhere, and for me, returning to racing this season is just the start.” (via nbcsports.com)

Mikaela Shiffrin recorded her 101st World Cup win in Sun Valley, Idaho.

