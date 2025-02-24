Mikaela Shiffrin & fiancé Aleksander Kilde react as legend Marcel Hirscher hails American as ‘greatest of all time’ after her 100th World Cup title

On Sunday, February 23rd, Mikaela Shiffrin became the first skier in history to win 100 World Cup races, as she stormed to the top of the podium in Sestriere. After her historic achievement, the skier was congratulated by none other than Marcel Hirscher, and both the American and her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, were quick to extend their appreciation for the Austrian legend.

Hirscher, who is the second-most successful male skier of all time, won 67 World races between 2007 and 2019. The 35-year-old also won eight consecutive World Cup overall titles between 2012 and 2019. On Sunday, the Austrian congratulated Shiffrin for her 100 race wins, in a video on Instagram,

“Hey Mika, I wanted to congratulate you for your 100th victory. What a number! This is just unbelievable and I wanted to congratulate you. I remember the time we first met, this was in St. Mortiz, where I think you were 16/17-years-old, and now you've won one hundred races. Just incredible and what an amazing achievement. You're the greatest of all-time and I wish you the best for the future.”

Reacting to his praise, Mikaela Shiffrin wrote in the comments section,

“Oh my gosh, thank you.”

Meanwhile, Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde commented,

“Well said champ."

Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on her 100th race win

Shiffrin at the FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin entered the 2024-2025 World Cup season with 97 World Cup wins already under her belt, and expectations for her to reach triple digits were high. In Levi and Gurgl, the second and third races of the World Cup calendar, the American clinched her 98th and 99th wins. However, at the Killington World Cup in November, Shiffrin suffered a nasty crash, resulting in a puncture wound that needed surgery.

Now, nearly three months after her crash, the 27-year-old has finally claimed her 100th World Cup win, making history by doing so. Reflecting on her remarkable feat, Shiffrin told SELF Magazine,

“This is far beyond anything I had ever imagined for my career. I feel like nobody should have ever been in a position to be here in the sport, and I don’t know why I am. I mean, I get it—hard work, a great team around me, all the tangible pieces that have built up to this moment. But if you think about it as a deeper, more philosophical question of, “Why me?” I couldn’t tell you. There’s a lot to be grateful for in this moment, and that’s what I’m feeling.”

To celebrate her 100th World Cup win, Mikaela Shiffrin will be teaming up with the Share Winter Foundation, an organization that aims to bring a broader, more diverse community to the slopes, in order to raise $100,000 for learn-to-ski and snowboard programs for the youth.

