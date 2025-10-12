Mikaela Shiffrin and her fiancé Aleksander Kilde spend 'chill time' as they count countdown on making a comeback to the slopes

Mikaela Shiffrin and her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, spent quality time together as the couple prepares for their comeback to the slopes in the 2025–26 alpine skiing season. Shiffrin, the most decorated alpine skier of all time, will look to add more wins this season after extending her medal tally to 101 in the previous edition.

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé suffered a catastrophic fall during his downhill run in Wengen amid the 2023-24 World Cup season. The fall dislocated his shoulder, lacerated his calf, and left him with other injuries that required immediate medical attention. He recovered by June 2024, but a subsequent shoulder infection prompted him to undergo another surgery to address it.

The Norwegian underwent another complex procedure to reconstruct his shoulder in February 2025, causing him to miss the 2024–25 season. Now, he and his fiancée, Mikaela Shiffrin, have been working their way back to the slopes in good health, supporting each other, and even attending a training camp in Chile together.

In a recent Instagram story, the couple spent some quality time on an off day, seemingly at a sauna as they posed for a selfie in bathrobes. The caption read:

"T - 55 Chill weekend"

Shiffrin and Kilde spends 'chill time' amid off-season; Instagram - @mikaelashiffrin

The caption hinted that it’s just 55 days until Kilde makes his comeback at the World Cup.

Shiffrin, who made waves on the slopes last season, was also not free from injuries. She suffered a giant slalom crash in November 2024 that left her with a severe abdominal injury. As a result, she missed several races and ultimately fell short of winning the overall Globe.

Mikaela Shiffrin wished her fiance Aleksander Kilde on his birthday with a heartfelt wish

Shiffrin and Kilde at the Gold Medal Gala - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde met around seven years ago before making their relationship public in 2021. They made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2021 ESPY Awards and have consistently shown love and support for each other both on and off social media since then.

Shiffrin and Kilde got engaged in April 2024 and often celebrate each other on multiple occasions. As the Norwegian turned 33 in September 2025, Shiffrin was quick to express her love and wish him well, highlighting his best qualities.

"Happy birthday to the kindest, most dapper, most 'oops I accidentally won that golf challenge with half a shoulder', most patient, most focused, most loving, funniest, and sexiest man (plz don't kill me). HBD @akilde!!"

Shiffrin recently said that she wouldn’t want to follow in Lindsey Vonn’s footsteps and compete at the age of 40. However, she commended those who are able to maintain that level of performance at an older age.

