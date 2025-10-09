Mikaela Shiffrin rocks all-black outfit and brown boots for longtime partner Atomic’s media day ahead of 2025-26 season

American alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin attended her longtime partner, Atomic Ski's media day in Austria on Thursday, October 9. This comes just a few weeks before the beginning of the official 2025-26 ski season, where Shiffrin will be looking to add more accolades to her already decorated tally.

The 30-year-old athlete will also be chasing Olympic success at Milan-Cortina and will look to add more gold medals to her name after the ones she won in slalom in 2014 and giant slalom in 2018. However, before the official start of the season, Shiffrin was seen in a very stylish avatar at the Atomic ski media day, very different from her alpine racing gear.

At the event, Shiffrin was seen in a stylish all-black outfit complemented by brown boots as she addressed the media.

Screenshot of Shiffrin's look on the media day (Image via: @eurosportde on IG)

Notably, on the Atomic ski media day, Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, was present, alongside several other top skiers such as Marco Schwarz and Lucas Pinheiro Barathen. As per reports, Mikaela Shiffrin is set to feature in a super giant slalom race later this month in Austria. It is not a part of the official competition of the FIS 2025-26 skiing season.

Mikaela Shiffrin made her feelings known on her future after the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin (Image via: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin shed light on her plans for after the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. The quadrennial event is scheduled to take place in February, with the alpine ski training sessions in the event also set to start on February 4.

Speaking about her future ahead of the event, Shiffrin said that she is not sure whether the Milan-Cortina event will be her final Winter Olympics of her career. She said (via Olympics.com):

"I’m not really a numbers girl. I’m so uncertain. To be honest, I don’t know. You can say 50-50."

Replying to her thoughts on competing till the age of 40, like her counterpart, Lindsey Vonn, Shiffrin answered pessimistically but lauded the former for competing at the highest level of the sport, beating the age factor. She added:

"I don’t see myself competing until I’m 40, but I’m certainly inspired to see the success of athletes who can compete and hold that level for such a long time—and take a step away from the sport and come back. It’s impressive, and it shows there are so many ways to do this. Sport is such a beautiful part of life. We get to do this, and that’s something to be grateful for."

During the conversation, Mikaela Shiffrin also reflected on the little adjustments and improvements she and her team have worked on in the pre-season, especially in the super-G races.

