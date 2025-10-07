"A girl can never have too many Superstars"- Mikaela Shiffrin excitedly shows off her new Adidas kicks ahead of 2025-26 season

American alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared glimpses of her collection of ADIDAS Originals Superstar shoes. Shiffrin has been associated with the brand for a very long time and has beenNotably, she also recently featured in an advert for the multi-billion-dollar brand, where she posed with the official match ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, named Trionda. Besides, Shiffrin has also visited the ADIDAS headquarters with other sponsored athletes earlier this year.Recently, Shiffrin shared a video on her Instagram handle where the American alpine ski racer can be seen showing off several editions of ADIDAS Originals Superstar shoes before trying on a white sneaker. She remarked in her caption:&quot;A girl can never have too many Superstars…&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMikaela Shiffrin has a big season ahead of her in 2025-26, where she will compete in the FIS Ski World Cup and the Winter Olympics. She is eying redemption at Milano Cortina in the quadrennial games after a disappointing campaign in Beijing 2022, where she failed to bag a single medal. For these preparations, the American has engaged herself in several ski training camp sessions and recently concluded one in Argentina.Mikaela Shiffrin made feelings known about the scary elements of skiingMikaela Shiffrin (Image via: Getty)Mikaela Shiffrin recently spoke about the scary elements of alpine skiing. Speaking in an interview a few months ago, the American ski racer said that she and several other alpine ski racers always go through a fear of going through a crash and pain, which is quite a scary experience.Additionally, she also mentioned that this experience is also a thing of thrill for the ski racers. She further spoke about watching young skiers and feeling their thrill about the sport, and said (via We Need to Talk, 17:40 onwards):&quot;One of the scariest things about the sport is that's what I am dealing with right now is like I don't want to fall, I don't want to feel pain. There's sort of a thrill of it that I've probably become a little bit accustomed to, most ski racers do on the World Cup but if you watch some of the videos about these kids who are getting out there and it's their first or second run and they're like, oh my god it's such a thrill like I crashed but I got back up. Hearing them talk about it reminds me the thrill of it.&quot;During the conversation, Shiffrin also remarked that over time, these feelings that young alpine ski racers get perish.