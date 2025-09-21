"Most patient, funniest, sexiest man"- Mikaela Shiffrin sends loving birthday wish for fiancé Aleksander Kilde as Norwegian turns 33

American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her fiance, Aleksander Kilde. Kilde, who is turning 33 years of age today, is also a professional skier and has been engaged to Shiffrin since April 2024. The Norwegian has been recovering from a shoulder injury which he picked up during a crash in a World Cup race last year, and is targeting a return to competition in December.

Kilde and Shiffrin were seen together in Chile, where they both prepared together for their upcoming World Cup seasons. Shiffrin last competed at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, where she grabbed her 101st World Cup win. The American also made her return to competition late last season after suffering from an abdominal injury during a crash. This led to her taking a break from the sport for 2 months.

In stories shared on Instagram, Shiffrin posted a heartfelt message for her fiance, Aleksander Kilde, writing:

"Happy birthday to the kindest, most dapper, most 'oops I accidentally won that golf challenge with half a shoulder', most patient, most focused, most loving, funniest, and sexiest man (plz don't kill me). HBD @akilde!!"

Still taken from Shiffrin's Instagram (source: @mikaelashiffrin/Instagram)

Mikaela Shiffrin will be competing next on October 25th, in the giant slalom race in Austria.

Mikaela Shiffrin on 101 World Cup victories: "I would say it’s almost a surprise"

Mikaela Shiffrin discussed earning 101 World Cup victories - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin previously made her feelings known about earning 101 World Cup victories. According to NBC Sports, Shiffrin said:

"There’s so much more meaning to this one than a number or a record. I wouldn’t say it’s a relief, honestly. I would say it’s almost a surprise after everything that’s happened in the last months. I honestly did not anticipate 100 was going to happen this season, so I’m thankful."

She also discussed the abdominal injury she picked up earlier in the season and how she made her return to competition:

"It has been feeling very similar, to be honest, to this kind of mental fog that I had the year after my dad passed. So communicating that, talking with my psychologist, talking with teammates, letting anybody and everybody kind of give me advice, and the main thing that everyone said is the only way to move through this is to get the exposure and to keep doing it (ski racing)."

Mikaela Shiffrin's father, Jeff Shiffrin, was an influential figure in Mikaela's life. He passed away in 2020 due to an accident in his home.

