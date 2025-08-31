Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin react to Iga Swiatek's stunning US Open third-round win over Anna Kalinskaya

American alpine ski racers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin shared their reactions to Iga Swiatek's third-round victory at the US Open on Saturday, August 30. Swiatek defeated Anna Kalinskaya in the match to qualify for the Round of 16, where she will face Ekaterina Alexandrova.Swiatek clinched the first set of the match, 7-2, in a tiebreaker, with Kalinskaya giving the Pole a tough battle. The 6-time Grand Slam champion continued her momentum impressively in the second set to win it 6-4 and clinch the match in straight sets.Just a few hours after her victory, Swiatek shared a post on her Instagram handle to express her happiness at reaching the second week of the US Open. She wrote in the caption of her post:&quot;Let's go. Second week 💪🏼 @usopen&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLindsey Vonn reacted to the post and dropped a couple of emojis to appreciate the Pole's impressive performance. She remarked:&quot;💪🏻💪🏻&quot;Shiffrin also added a few emojis under the post, writing:&quot; 🤙🤙&quot;Shiffrin and Vonn's reaction in the post (Image via: @iga.swiatek on IG)Notably, Mikaela Shiffrin and Iga Swiatek also have a very close bond and are frequently seen celebrating each other's success. Shiffrin had also heaped praise on Swiatek's impressive performances during the Cincinnati Open, where the latter eventually won the title.&quot;I look up to her&quot;- When Iga Swiatek spoke about taking inspiration from Lindsey VonnLindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)Iga Swiatek once opened up about learning from Lindsey Vonn. She shared her thoughts during a press conference last year at the Madrid Open, where the Polish player ultimately won the title, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final.In a press conference during this tournament, Swiatek shared that she looked up to Vonn a lot and also derived a lot of motivation after reading the alpine ski racer's autobiography. Swiatek said (via Tennis.com):&quot;I look up to her. I mean, honestly, I didn’t have a lot of athletes that I followed, but she was one of them when she skied. I also read her biography, and I found, like, huge inspiration from that. We met a couple of times already, and we always talk for a longer time than I usually do. So I feel like for sure she’s a person to talk to if I need advice or I just want to talk to somebody who is cool, because she’s really cool.&quot;During the conversation, Iga Swiatek further added that they talked a lot about the mental aspect of the sport and revealed that Vonn shared a bit of advice for her during their meetup amid the Madrid Open 2024.