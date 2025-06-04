Lindsey Vonn kicks off her upcoming season's training with intense first session

Lindsey Vonn shared a picture in workout gear as she concluded her first session of the day. Vonn was a competitor in the 2024/25 Alpine Skiing World Cup, returning to the circuit six years after retirement.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn announced her retirement in 2019 after suffering a string of injuries. Despite that, she never dissociated herself from the sporting realm and marked her comeback at the 2024/25 World Cup season. Vonn had a mixed campaign, finishing fourth and sixth in the initial days and then facing an injury, but concluding the season with her first podium in seven years in Super-G finals.

Since then, the 82-time World Cup winner has been sharing her progress in the gym, gearing up for the upcoming season and the Winter Games in 2026. In a recent Instagram story, Vonn posted a mirror selfie after concluding her first session of the day.

Ad

Trending

"1st session (done)," her caption read.

Vonn shows post-workout selfie; Instagram - @lindseyvonn

Besides in-gym workouts, the 40-year-old sometimes steps out for games, especially tennis. In a story from May 31, 2025, she shared a video of herself playing on the court as the sun shone brightly. She captioned:

Ad

"Tennis at altitude"

Vonn spent a memorable weekend in Miami towards the beginning of May. She met Lionel Messi at the Major Soccer League game between Inter Miami CF and New York Bulls, where she also did the honorary coin toss. She also graced the F1 Academy race and presented trophies to the podium finishers.

Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known about her eponymous foundation, touching the 10-year mark

Vonn at the Team USA Photo Shoot - (Source: Getty)

Amid her stellar career run, the alpine skier established her eponymous foundation, the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, in 2015. She aimed to help the underserved communities pursue their passions by providing them with mentorship programs and scholarships. LVF even partnered with the Utah Royals Women's Soccer team to hand out 25 free tickets in every home game.

Ad

Now, as LVF reached its tenth year of establishment, Vonn shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram, highlighting LVF's impact on young girls' lives.

"I’m so proud of the positive impact we’ve been able to have on so many girls across the years, whether their chosen pursuit is in sports, being an athlete, an artist or something entirely different…"

LVF will host its 10th Anniversary Gala on September 13, 2025. It will serve as a fundraising event filled with music, an elegant dinner spread, and cocktails.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More