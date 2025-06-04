Lindsey Vonn kicks off her upcoming season's training with intense first session

Lindsey Vonn shared a picture in workout gear as she concluded her first session of the day. Vonn was a competitor in the 2024/25 Alpine Skiing World Cup, returning to the circuit six years after retirement.
Lindsey Vonn announced her retirement in 2019 after suffering a string of injuries. Despite that, she never dissociated herself from the sporting realm and marked her comeback at the 2024/25 World Cup season. Vonn had a mixed campaign, finishing fourth and sixth in the initial days and then facing an injury, but concluding the season with her first podium in seven years in Super-G finals.
Since then, the 82-time World Cup winner has been sharing her progress in the gym, gearing up for the upcoming season and the Winter Games in 2026. In a recent Instagram story, Vonn posted a mirror selfie after concluding her first session of the day.
"1st session (done)," her caption read.
Besides in-gym workouts, the 40-year-old sometimes steps out for games, especially tennis. In a story from May 31, 2025, she shared a video of herself playing on the court as the sun shone brightly. She captioned:
"Tennis at altitude"
Vonn spent a memorable weekend in Miami towards the beginning of May. She met Lionel Messi at the Major Soccer League game between Inter Miami CF and New York Bulls, where she also did the honorary coin toss. She also graced the F1 Academy race and presented trophies to the podium finishers.
Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known about her eponymous foundation, touching the 10-year mark
Amid her stellar career run, the alpine skier established her eponymous foundation, the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, in 2015. She aimed to help the underserved communities pursue their passions by providing them with mentorship programs and scholarships. LVF even partnered with the Utah Royals Women's Soccer team to hand out 25 free tickets in every home game.
Now, as LVF reached its tenth year of establishment, Vonn shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram, highlighting LVF's impact on young girls' lives.
"I’m so proud of the positive impact we’ve been able to have on so many girls across the years, whether their chosen pursuit is in sports, being an athlete, an artist or something entirely different…"
LVF will host its 10th Anniversary Gala on September 13, 2025. It will serve as a fundraising event filled with music, an elegant dinner spread, and cocktails.