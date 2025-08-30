  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Lindsey Vonn reacts to Novak Djokovic’s third-round win over Cameron Norrie at US Open 

Lindsey Vonn reacts to Novak Djokovic’s third-round win over Cameron Norrie at US Open 

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 30, 2025 16:43 GMT
Lindsey Vonn and Novak Djokovic (Image via: Both Getty)
Lindsey Vonn and Novak Djokovic (Image via: Both Getty)

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn reacted as Novak Djokovic opened up about his latest victory at the US Open 2025. It was the third round of the tournament on Friday that saw the Serb face Cameron Norrie.

Ad

Djokovic took the first set comprehensively before conceding the second to the Brit in a gripping tiebreak. However, the 24-time Grand Slam Champion recollected himself to win the next two sets dominantly to move to the Round of 16, where he is set to face Jan-Lennard Struff.

After the victory over Norrie, which also saw him break Roger Federer's hard-court Grand Slam win record of 191, Djokovic, who now has 192 hard-court Grand Slam wins, shared a post on his Instagram handle with a few pictures from the clash. It also featured his all-black outfit that he wore during the match. The Serb also highlighted the amazing atmosphere of Arthur Ashe. He wrote in his caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Another electric night on Ashe. Bright lights, loud music, rap royalty in the crowd. Few tough moments but NYC your energy got me through"
Ad

Vonn reacted to the post and shared a few hand-clapping emojis to appreciate Djokovic's performance.

"👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻"

Djokovic responded with a set of emojis of his own:

" 😎😎😎"
Interaction between Vonn and Djokovic (Image via: @djokernole on IG)
Interaction between Vonn and Djokovic (Image via: @djokernole on IG)

Notably, Lindsey Vonn is a keen follower of tennis and shares a great bond with the likes of Roger Federer, Jannik Sinner, and Djokovic, too. The alpine ski racer was also seen spending some time with the 24-time Grand Slam champion last year.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn hired a special coach ahead of the 2025-26 season

Lindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)
Lindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn shared her thoughts as she got Aksel Lund Svindal on board in her coaching team for the 2025-26 skiing season. Svindal, 42, is a two-time former Olympic gold medalist and has 36 World Cup wins to his name, along with five World Championship gold medals.

Ad

Vonn shared a post on her Instagram handle to announce this news. Additionally, the American alpine ski racer also highlighted the sheer respect and bond between Svindal and her. She wrote in the post:

"Excited to finally announce that Olympic Champion @asvindal will be joining my team as a coach and equipment strategist for the upcoming season! 💪🏻🙌🏻 Our careers have interlinked for so many years and we have a great friendship with a lot of respect for each other. Plus, since as we have both been long time @head_ski athletes, the partnership makes perfect sense."
Ad

Notably, the 2025-26 season will be Lindsey Vonn's second season after she decided to come back to the slopes. It's important for her because the season will also feature the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications