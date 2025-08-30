Lindsey Vonn reacts to Novak Djokovic’s third-round win over Cameron Norrie at US Open 

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn reacted as Novak Djokovic opened up about his latest victory at the US Open 2025. It was the third round of the tournament on Friday that saw the Serb face Cameron Norrie.Djokovic took the first set comprehensively before conceding the second to the Brit in a gripping tiebreak. However, the 24-time Grand Slam Champion recollected himself to win the next two sets dominantly to move to the Round of 16, where he is set to face Jan-Lennard Struff.After the victory over Norrie, which also saw him break Roger Federer's hard-court Grand Slam win record of 191, Djokovic, who now has 192 hard-court Grand Slam wins, shared a post on his Instagram handle with a few pictures from the clash. It also featured his all-black outfit that he wore during the match. The Serb also highlighted the amazing atmosphere of Arthur Ashe. He wrote in his caption:&quot;Another electric night on Ashe. Bright lights, loud music, rap royalty in the crowd. Few tough moments but NYC your energy got me through&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVonn reacted to the post and shared a few hand-clapping emojis to appreciate Djokovic's performance. &quot;👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻&quot;Djokovic responded with a set of emojis of his own:&quot; 😎😎😎&quot;Interaction between Vonn and Djokovic (Image via: @djokernole on IG)Notably, Lindsey Vonn is a keen follower of tennis and shares a great bond with the likes of Roger Federer, Jannik Sinner, and Djokovic, too. The alpine ski racer was also seen spending some time with the 24-time Grand Slam champion last year.Lindsey Vonn hired a special coach ahead of the 2025-26 seasonLindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)Lindsey Vonn shared her thoughts as she got Aksel Lund Svindal on board in her coaching team for the 2025-26 skiing season. Svindal, 42, is a two-time former Olympic gold medalist and has 36 World Cup wins to his name, along with five World Championship gold medals.Vonn shared a post on her Instagram handle to announce this news. Additionally, the American alpine ski racer also highlighted the sheer respect and bond between Svindal and her. She wrote in the post:&quot;Excited to finally announce that Olympic Champion @asvindal will be joining my team as a coach and equipment strategist for the upcoming season! 💪🏻🙌🏻 Our careers have interlinked for so many years and we have a great friendship with a lot of respect for each other. Plus, since as we have both been long time @head_ski athletes, the partnership makes perfect sense.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, the 2025-26 season will be Lindsey Vonn's second season after she decided to come back to the slopes. It's important for her because the season will also feature the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.